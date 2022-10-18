ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

“DOJ heading toward indictment”: Legal experts say adviser’s testimony shows “Trump is the target”

A top adviser to former President Donald Trump testified before a federal grand jury looking into the government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Kash Patel, who served as a top aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., during his effort to undermine the Russia probe before joining the Trump administration, has been deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago scandal. Patel, who remains close to Trump and was named by the former president as a "representative for access to Presidential records of my administration," has claimed that he witnessed Trump declassifying records before leaving office. Weeks before the Mar-a-Lago search, Patel "vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives" about the "Russiagate" probe and "publish them on his website," ABC News reported earlier this year.
Raleigh News & Observer

Vatican and China extend secret agreement on appointment of bishops

ROME — The Holy See has extended an agreement on the appointment of Catholic bishops with the People's Republic of China for another two years. "The Vatican party is committed to continuing a respectful and constructive dialogue with the Chinese party for a productive implementation of the accord and further development of bilateral relations, with a view to fostering the mission of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people," the Holy See announced on Saturday.

