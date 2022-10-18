ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 2 seasons ended in disappointment, what is key for Suns returning to win championship?

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns know how last season was supposed to end for them, but they still have a team good enough to win an NBA championship this season.

“We’re back on our feet and that’s how this brotherhood thing works,” Suns big Deandre Ayton said. “Just back to the grind and have dudes around you on the same mission as you.”

The Suns also know other teams have bounced back from that type of disappointment and ended the following season as the last team standing.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors are the two most recent teams to do so.

Milwaukee Bucks

2019-20 record: 56-17 (Best record in NBA)

Playoff results: Lost to Miami Heat in conference semifinals, 4-1.

2020-21 record: 46-26 (3rd in Eastern Conference).

Playoffs results: Won NBA championship (Defeated Suns in finals, 4-2).

Golden State Warriors

2015-16 record: 73-9 (Best record ever in NBA).

Playoff results: Lost to Cleveland Cavaliers in finals, 4-3.

2016-17 record: 67-15 (Best record in NBA).

Playoff results: Won NBA championship (Defeated Cavs in finals, 4-1).

The Warriors and Bucks each made a major move that paid dividends in achieving that feat.

Milwaukee acquired Jrue Holiday in a four-team deal in November 2020.

They later traded for P.J. Tucker in March 2021. Holiday and Tucker were difference makers in Milwaukee’s title run.

Holiday averaged 17.3 points and 8.7 assists in the playoffs.

He made arguably the biggest play of the finals when stealing the ball from Devin Booker and finding Giannis Antetokounmpo for a lob dunk with 13.5 seconds left to give the Bucks a three-point lead in a Game 5 stunner in Phoenix.

The Bucks closed out the series in Game 6 in Milwaukee.

Tucker started 19 out of 23 postseason games. He only averaged 4.3 points in the playoffs, but served as a veteran presence for Milwaukee. Tucker scored 11 points, hitting 3-of-5 from 3, in a Game 7 overtime win against the Nets in the conference semifinals.

Playing five seasons in Phoenix, Tucker added five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes before fouling out.

The Warriors made an even bigger move in signing Kevin Durant in the offseason after losing to the Cavaliers in the finals. They had just set an NBA record for most wins in a single season, but strengthened their roster even more with Durant.

Golden State breezed to an NBA title the following season, beating Cleveland, 4-1 as Durant won finals MVP. Durant averaged 35.2 points on 55.6% shooting (47.4% from 3), 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the finals.

The Warriors won a second straight championship in 2017-18 with Durant winning finals MVP again.

The Suns have a chance to duplicate what the Warriors and Bucks did and bounce back from failing to win it all with the league’s best record, then capturing an NBA championship the next season.

New season: Suns open brutal 5-game stretch with rematch versus Mavs

So far, they haven’t made a major move like Milwaukee and Golden State did.

Phoenix was unable to come to an agreement this summer with the Nets to land Durant, who demanded a trade out of Brooklyn and wanted to play in Phoenix.

The Suns signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie to one-year deals and traded for Jock Landale, but those three aren’t expected to make a huge difference for them.

They’ve been trying to trade Jae Crowder as the veteran forward wants out. Crowder and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp.

Suns update: Jae Crowder on inactive list going into season opener

Maybe they’ll be able to land a valuable contributor when trading Crowder, but matching Indiana’s offer sheet of four years, $133 million in July to keep Deandre Ayton may prove to be the big move that leads to a title.

The Suns could’ve traded him or declined to match the offer sheet and let Ayton walk. With him, Phoenix has a center with All-Star talent who it’s looking to involve more offensively.

Ayton may very well be the difference maker in what winds up being a championship season for Phoenix.

Analysis: Ayton-Williams relationship key for Suns to contend for NBA championship

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: After 2 seasons ended in disappointment, what is key for Suns returning to win championship?

Related
Suns update: Cam Johnson expects to play Friday vs. Portland after quad cramps sidelined him in opener

Cam Johnson wasn’t walking gingerly down the hallway at Footprint Center, but certainly not in full stride. The right quad cramps that forced him to exit Wednesday’s season opener were still lingering a little bit after Phoenix’s 107-105 comeback victory over Dallas, but Johnson believes he’ll be ready to go Friday at Portland.
PHOENIX, AZ
Is Point Book back? Three questions entering Phoenix Suns' game at Portland

Three questions entering Friday's game at Portland after Phoenix's 107-105 win Wednesday night over Dallas at Footprint Center to open the 2022-23 season. Point Book back?: Devin Booker is a much better playmaker than when Igor Kokoskov had him running the show in that disastrous 2018-19 season. He had six of his game-high nine assists in the fourth quarter Wednesday as he found Deandre Ayton for all three of Ayton’s field goals in the fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
News Breaking LIVE

NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four star guard Cam Scott talks Auburn, recruiting

Auburn Basketball and head coach Bruce Pearl are always finding ways to improve, even if it means getting a jump start in recruiting. The target that is getting the most buzz recently is Cam Scott, a four-star guard from Lexington, South Carolina. Scott is still in the early stages of his recruitment but has fielded from a handful of programs including Auburn.
AUBURN, CA
