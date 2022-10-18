Read full article on original website
Oregon’s biggest weakness is one of UCLA’s greatest strengths, will the Ducks make enough stops on third down?
Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
Bill Oram: Chip Kelly has finally recaptured the magic that eluded him after leaving Oregon
Imagine if Oregon never won the day. In 2007, the sense within the football offices was that Chip Kelly was wavering. That the innovative offensive coordinator might decline Mike Bellotti’s offer to come to Eugene and reinvent Oregon’s offense. “We all thought he was the perfect fit,” said...
Oregon State mailbag: Should Luke Musgrave return, QB situation, Jam Griffin’s mouthguard
The weekly drill during football season, where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. Here goes:. I have been thinking about this since the USC game. Why can’t OSU get the lower new side of the stadium up to basic levels of security and allow more students to be there for the Civil War game? The increase in tickets would pay for extra security. Has anyone thought of this? – Karen G.
Washington State pass play against Oregon leads to in-season rules interpretation by NCAA
A Washington State pass play from the game against Oregon has led to an in-season rules interpretation by the NCAA, which deemed that a penalty for an illegal forward pass should be called on such plays. With 4:49 to go in the third quarter, Washington State had a first down...
Watch: Lee Corso picks Oregon Ducks over UCLA on ‘College GameDay’; Sabrina Ionescu takes Ducks ‘by a million’
ESPN “College GameDay” closed its broadcast from Eugene on Saturday morning with some entertaining moments as the college football pregame show broadcast from the Memorial Quad at the University of Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu led the packed crowd in a quick rendition of “Shout,” then picked the 10th-ranked Oregon...
Chainsaw and Beavers? Who knew after 25 years it would become Oregon State’s signature sound
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sellout for each of its 2022 home games.
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (5-1); Chip Kelly, 5th year (69-32 overall; 23-25 at UCLA) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online:...
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ in Eugene: Fans pack Memorial Quad ahead of Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA matchup
College football fans packed the Memorial Quad at the University of Oregon before dawn Saturday as ESPN’s “College GameDay” show came to Eugene for the No. 10 Oregon Ducks’ matchup against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. Hundreds of fans shrugged off a rainy October morning to...
Scouting the Bruins: 5 questions, prediction with a UCLA writer
No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium. Oregon has won three straight and nine of the last 10 in the series. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to ULCA beat reporter Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) of the L.A. Times to...
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
Silverton (Oregon) star Jackson Pfeifer cherishing every moment of senior year after two years of injury: ‘Nothing for granted’
By Dan Brood Every game. Every practice. Every play. Every single moment. Jackson Pfeifer isn’t about to take any of it for granted. In fact, he’s extremely motivated, and extremely determined, to make the very most of every single second of his senior football season. That makes sense. After ...
Thurston stomps Willamette to remedy 0-2 start with sixth straight win
After starting the 2022 football season 0-2, the Thurston Colts have rattled off six straight wins, with the latest a dominant 54-0 triumph over Willamette on Friday night. Behind 164 yards and three touchdowns through the air from sophomore quarterback Noah Blair, the Colts were in control from start to finish, dismissing rainy conditions to seize firm control of the Class 5A Midwestern League title race.
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert
As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
lebanonlocalnews.com
Four Lebanon High alumni inducted into Hall of Fame
Four graduates of Lebanon High School were honored for their contributions to their community and the world during the eighth annual Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center. Don Carroll, Class of 1955, was commended for...
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Oregon author Mat Johnson looks behind us to find the path forward
As Mat Johnson wrote a script about John Wilkes Booth for the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries “Manhunt,” rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the 2020 election. Many of them carried Confederate battle flags. Johnson thought of Booth. As he fled into the Virginia countryside, the...
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
