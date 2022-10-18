ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon’s biggest weakness is one of UCLA’s greatest strengths, will the Ducks make enough stops on third down?

Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Should Luke Musgrave return, QB situation, Jam Griffin’s mouthguard

The weekly drill during football season, where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. Here goes:. I have been thinking about this since the USC game. Why can’t OSU get the lower new side of the stadium up to basic levels of security and allow more students to be there for the Civil War game? The increase in tickets would pay for extra security. Has anyone thought of this? – Karen G.
The Oregonian

Chainsaw and Beavers? Who knew after 25 years it would become Oregon State’s signature sound

Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sellout for each of its 2022 home games.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
The Oregonian

Thurston stomps Willamette to remedy 0-2 start with sixth straight win

After starting the 2022 football season 0-2, the Thurston Colts have rattled off six straight wins, with the latest a dominant 54-0 triumph over Willamette on Friday night. Behind 164 yards and three touchdowns through the air from sophomore quarterback Noah Blair, the Colts were in control from start to finish, dismissing rainy conditions to seize firm control of the Class 5A Midwestern League title race.
The Oregonian

Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert

As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
lebanonlocalnews.com

Four Lebanon High alumni inducted into Hall of Fame

Four graduates of Lebanon High School were honored for their contributions to their community and the world during the eighth annual Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center. Don Carroll, Class of 1955, was commended for...
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

