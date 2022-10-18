Read full article on original website
Tina Broome
3d ago
Don't trust the GOVENOR of Florida! DESANTIS is a lie he also declined as they rest of them GOPS not to sign the bill.. That's why it was very important signing the bill could of and would od saved what was lost. You see the problem with the republicans there not willing to negotiate with the Democrats because the Republicans rather be right than wrong but it turns out that the Republicans were wrong as they knew it but because of pride their pride this is what happened.
'Turned down': DeSantis team slams Joy Reid after she targets governor
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was put on blast Wednesday when a staffer revealed she'd attempted to invite Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on her show.
Florida Democrat targeted by DeSantis struggles to stay in Congress
Al Lawson is trying to save his job after Gov. Ron DeSantis drew him out of his district this spring.
In Florida, abortion rights, not ‘Biden’s inflation,’ should be a top concern for voters | Opinion
There’s a reason Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the patron saint of macho man freedom, doesn’t want to talk about abortion rights on the campaign trail.
A migrant unable to work legally in the US helped coordinate DeSantis’ migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE — A Venezuelan migrant unable to legally work in the United States was paid to help coordinate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant flight program, putting the Republican governor’s high-profile political gambit in conflict with his long-standing push to crack down on labor from people in the country illegally.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
AOL Corp
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Body Cam Footage Shows Confused Floridians Arrested for Voting as DeSantis Cracks Down
Police body camera footage has emerged of members of Florida law enforcement arresting bewildered individuals accused of voting illegally this August. The footage, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, shows the results a new effort by stunt-loving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to crack down on supposed fraud. The voters caught in the “gotcha” arrests are former felons, most of them Black, who contend they were told by election officials they were eligible to vote. “Voter fraud? Y’all said anybody with a felony could vote, man,” Tony Patterson said as police arrested him. Patterson was referring to a 2018 state constitution...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Five takeaways from the Florida Senate debate
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings demonstrated in Tuesday's Florida Senate debate why they are considered two of the brightest stars by their respective parties.
‘An expensive push’: Florida utilities making costly plans to harden power grid against hurricanes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state board that regulates electricity in Florida meets next week to determine how much it will cost consumers to harden the state’s electric grid against stronger and more frequent hurricanes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In 2017, Hurricane Irma knocked out...
New omicron subvariants starting to grow in Florida, but soon booster shots won't be free
New, more infectious coronavirus mutations are spreading across Florida, and some who will seek new vaccinations to protect against the latest viral versions will have to start paying soon. The federal government has said that by the end of the year it will run out of money to buy COVID-19...
Florida's Hurricane-Proof Town Is the Future of Planning for Climate Change
The new town in Florida, which saw minimal damage and no power outage, is reportedly an example of how a hurricane "can be a distraction instead of a disaster."
Florida Congressman Believes Federal Prosecutors Excused “Shakedown” Scheme To Shield Government Sources
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling attention to a federal judge’s curiosity about why the Justice Department has failed to charge an operative involved in a scheme to swindle the congressman’s father. The Fort Walton Beach Republican on Tuesday retweeted a post by conservative
Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding
Electric vehicles catch fire from flooded waters
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Phys.org
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
Florida’s immigrants face barriers in hurricane relief under DeSantis policies
Migrant workers also stung by governor’s call to hire ‘locals’ while some employers withhold pay
