Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions:

The Arizona Republic: Chargers 30, Seahawks 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We did not think the Seahawks would be 3-3 at this point in the season. We don't think they will be 4-3, either."

Bookies.com: Take the Seahawks with the points vs. Chargers

Bill Speros writes: "The Chargers have excelled at mediocrity for decades. They need to win this game if they hope to make the postseason and break away from their 8-8/9-8 doldrums. The Seahawks are in a three-way . . . tie for first in the NFC West with San Francisco and the Super Bowl champion Rams. Geno Smith continues to confound the doubters. And he continues to get little respect from oddsmakers. Take the points while you can."

NFL Week 7 odds:

ESPN: Chargers have a 75.9% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Seahawks a 23.8% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Go with the Chargers to cover vs. Seahawks

It writes: "Seattle had a formula against Arizona which might not work with Justin Herbert at quarterback. The Chargers should be getting healthier as well and if Keenan Allen comes back, this line could move a bit in LA’s favor. Take LA to get the job done by a touchdown or more against Seattle."

Sports Betting Dime: Chargers 33.5, Seahawks 30.5

The site's formula predicts the Chargers will win the Week 7 NFL game.

ATS.IO: Bet the under in Chargers vs. Seahawks game

Jay Sanin writes: "Seattle has struggled defensively this season, but they made a huge step in the right direction last week against the Arizona Cardinals. They held the Cardinals to just nine points in Week 6, and held Kyler Murray to just 222 passing yards. They may not be that good defensively on the road in Week 7, but they will do enough to help this game stay under the total."

