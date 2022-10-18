Read full article on original website
Year after year of smoke-choked skies put Sacramento at the center of the Prop. 30 debate
Sacramento State student Victor Lozano lives between Lodi’s two major freeways, I-5 and I-99. “It’s a continuous flow of traffic,” he pointed out, meaning the air quality is typically unhealthy because of gas powered vehicles. Like Lozano, many residents in the Sacramento area are affected by...
SFGate
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Just 3 California lawmakers say they’re renters. Now they’re starting a renters’ caucus
Three California lawmakers who are among the only tenants in the Legislature are starting a renters’ caucus to improve representation for financially vulnerable Golden State residents. Democratic Assemblymen Matt Haney of San Francisco, Isaac Bryan of Los Angeles and Alex Lee of San Jose on Thursday announced they are...
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here. To help with the high price of gas — and the rising cost of living — California started...
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
Woman collected $145K in benefits using names of convicted murderers Scott Peterson, Cary Stayner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento woman has been charged with using the names of San Quentin State prisoners Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner to collect at least $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits, according to the state attorney general’s office. On Wednesday, Brandy Iglesias appeared in court on multiple...
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
spectrumnews1.com
LGBTQ housing complex provides fresh start for seniors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In February 2020, Francesca Dixon came out as a trans woman to her wife and kids. For more than 60 years, she legally identified as male, but always knew her true identity. “I’ve always known what I was, even as a toddler. My first trauma was...
Sacramento educators and artists see hopeful horizons for kids with Prop. 28
Gabriel Read, director of bands at El Camino Fundamental High school, fell in love with instrumental music when he attended that campus as a teenager, ultimately deciding to pursue his passion in college. He’s now been a music instructor for four years. Read had attended Sacramento State University, double-majoring...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
Sacramento News & Review
The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.
