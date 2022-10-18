ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Portland Thorns players field questions about U.S. Soccer report as they prepare for NWSL playoff game

A trio of leading players for the Portland Thorns spoke to the media Friday in anticipation of the club’s NWSL playoff semifinal match on Sunday vs. San Diego Wave FC. The primary topic of conversation remained the fallout from the findings of the U.S. Soccer investigation detailing abuses and mistreatment across the NWSL, which led to owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of the Thorns and Timbers after firing his top two executives.
Photos: Roosevelt gets past Franklin 18-8 to stay alive in Portland Interscholastic League title race

Roosevelt kept its chances for a Portland Interscholastic League title alive on Friday night with an 18-8 victory over Franklin. The win sets up a big matchup on Oct. 28, where the Roughriders will host Grant. If Grant wins, the Generals will win the PIL title outright. In Roosevelt wins, the title could be split by the Roughriders, the Generals and Jefferson.
Rhian Wilkinson, Christine Sinclair discuss pressures facing Portland Thorns, women’s soccer players in wake of U.S. Soccer investigation

Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson and club legend Christine Sinclair praised fans, criticized media and detailed the pressures facing NWSL players on Thursday, when they spoke publicly for the first time since the release of the U.S. Soccer investigation into alleged abuse and mistreatment of players across the league. In...
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal

Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
Manzana's and Stanford's close in Lake Oswego

The two restaurants affiliated with Portland City Grill close their doors to customers. Two more Lake Oswego restaurants have closed their doors to customers. Stanford's Restaurant & Bar and Manzana Rotisserie Grill have permanently closed, as confirmed by Restaurants Unlimited and parent company Landry's Inc. In 2019, Restaurants Unlimited filed...
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert

As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief

The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
