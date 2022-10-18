Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OregonKristen WaltersMcminnville, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘All about team effort.’ Metro League crown still belongs to Jesuit after Crusaders hand Mountainside its 1st loss
By Alex Tam | Photos by Dan Brood PORTLAND — There’s no doubting who the Metro League football title goes through year after year. For the past decade, the top of the standings has always included one team: the Jesuit Crusaders. And that won’t change this season. No. 4 Jesuit took ...
Portland Thorns players field questions about U.S. Soccer report as they prepare for NWSL playoff game
A trio of leading players for the Portland Thorns spoke to the media Friday in anticipation of the club’s NWSL playoff semifinal match on Sunday vs. San Diego Wave FC. The primary topic of conversation remained the fallout from the findings of the U.S. Soccer investigation detailing abuses and mistreatment across the NWSL, which led to owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of the Thorns and Timbers after firing his top two executives.
Photos: Roosevelt gets past Franklin 18-8 to stay alive in Portland Interscholastic League title race
Roosevelt kept its chances for a Portland Interscholastic League title alive on Friday night with an 18-8 victory over Franklin. The win sets up a big matchup on Oct. 28, where the Roughriders will host Grant. If Grant wins, the Generals will win the PIL title outright. In Roosevelt wins, the title could be split by the Roughriders, the Generals and Jefferson.
Rhian Wilkinson, Christine Sinclair discuss pressures facing Portland Thorns, women’s soccer players in wake of U.S. Soccer investigation
Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson and club legend Christine Sinclair praised fans, criticized media and detailed the pressures facing NWSL players on Thursday, when they spoke publicly for the first time since the release of the U.S. Soccer investigation into alleged abuse and mistreatment of players across the league. In...
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
Anfernee Simons scores game-winner for Trail Blazers in 113-111 win over the Phoenix Suns: At the buzzer
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons scored on a floater with 7.2 seconds remaining in overtime to give his team a 113-111 lead Friday night against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center. That basket proved to be the game-winner after Phoenix center Deandre Ayton missed two free throws at...
9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
Central Catholic routs Clackamas for Mt. Hood Conference title and Steve Pyne’s 200th win as coach
The defending Class 6A champion Central Catholic Rams are once again cruising through their Mt. Hood Conference schedule. And while the Clackamas Cavaliers have been a thorn in their sides in past seasons, the Rams had no trouble in Friday’s senior night clash at Hillsboro Stadium. Cru Newman threw...
Portland Timbers and Thorns unveil futsal court donated to students at César Chávez K-8 school
Packed into the humble auditorium at César Chávez K-8 school in North Portland, familiar sounds fill the air for teachers and parents of young schoolchildren: the hum of widespread chatter, scattered laughter, random screaming and screeching, constant questions of nearby adults, and the occasional cry or two. Lined...
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (7-0) take on the Tri-City Americans (4-5) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 22, 6pm. Where: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. Get...
Portland Trail Blazers 113, Phoenix Suns 111: Live updates recap
Damian Lillard showed he is back by scoring 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Phoenix Suns in overtime for a 113-111 victory in the home opener Friday night at the Moda Center. Anfernee Simons hit the game-winning shot in the lane with 7.2 seconds left in overtime....
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Bowl eligibility is on the line for Oregon State when the Beavers play host to Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. OSU qualifies for a bowl game for a second consecutive year with a win over the Buffaloes. Colorado (1-5, 1-2) at Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) Time: 5...
Manzana's and Stanford's close in Lake Oswego
The two restaurants affiliated with Portland City Grill close their doors to customers. Two more Lake Oswego restaurants have closed their doors to customers. Stanford's Restaurant & Bar and Manzana Rotisserie Grill have permanently closed, as confirmed by Restaurants Unlimited and parent company Landry's Inc. In 2019, Restaurants Unlimited filed...
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert
As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
This Glowing Pirate Mini Golf Course In Oregon Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Columbia Sportswear to move Sorel brand out of downtown Portland office
Columbia Sportswear said it will move its Sorel brand out of downtown Portland offices early next year and onto the parent company’s Washington County campus. The company said its team has outgrown its space and will have a building of its own with room to expand further over the next three to five years.
Portland apartment construction surges, but the rebound may be brief
The Portland area had more than 8,300 apartments under construction in the summer, a 34% increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual percentage increase since 2015. The rate of increase was even faster in the Portland city limits, according to the latest data from commercial real estate firm CoStar, with apartments in progress up 41% to nearly 4,300.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Idaho football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Vikings vs Vandals online (10/15/2022)
The Portland State Vikings will have to dig deep to bounce back from last week’s blowout loss when they go on the road to try and knock off the Idaho Vandals during Week 8 of the college football season on Saturday, October 22 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
