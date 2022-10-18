ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kggfradio.com

Preview: Caney Bullpups head to Riverton

The Caney Valley Bullpups put a bow on a very successful 2022 regular season tonight on the road against the Riverton Rams. The Bullpups are a very respectable 5-2 on the season, while Riverton has struggled to a 1-6 record. Although the records seem to favor the Bullpups, Caney Valley...
CANEY, KS
kggfradio.com

Brittney Hollum Named The Rural Champion By The Community Foundation For Independence

The Community Foundation for Independence is one of the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that was started this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The grant program is a way for rural communities to move forward on local projects that lack capital or other resources. Brittany Hollum has been named the Rural Champion for the Community Foundation for Independence. She says her job is to assist other organizations and groups that might need help achieving their goals that involve health, safety, and wellness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Free Coyote Trapping And Calling Workshop

K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District Wildlife Management division is presenting a free Coyote Trapping and Predator calling workshop. The workshop will be held in the Southeast Research and Extension Center in Parsons on November 3rd at 6:30 pm. K-State Research and Extension Specialist Dr. Drew Ricketts will discuss coyote biology, management and trapping and calling methods.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

18th Annual Battle In The Brickyard in Peru

Peru, Kansas will be hosting the 18th Battle in the Brickyard. Experience a WWII reenactment at the Peru Brick Factory that is unlike any other. The 2-day event starts Friday, November 18th at dark with a small scenario in the factory, and at 0900 Saturday the 19th the Big Battle starts. The cost for participants is $25 and you get a hot breakfast and lunch. Camping is also available. Small vintage vehicles are welcome. Register or contact Erik Runge by email or visit their website.
PERU, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fredonia man shot west of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
EMPORIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Sedan Chamber of Commerce Sponsors Trunk or Treat

The Sedan Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween trunk or treat in Sedan. On Monday, October 31st at 5:30 bring a big bag to the front of the Courthouse on N. Chautauqua Street. There is a costume contest right before the Trunk or Treat starts. If you would like...
SEDAN, KS
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Republican Precinct Committee Members Nominate New County Attorney

The Montgomery County Republican Precinct Committee men and women chose Melissa Johnson as the next Montgomery County Attorney. Johnson is currently an attorney in the KS Attorney General’s Office. Her name has now been forwarded to Governor Laura Kelly who should appoint Johnson to the position. Johnson received a majority vote over local attorney Robert Lattin. Johnson graduated from FKHS and currently lives in Topeka, but said she will be moving to Coffeyville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Warm Weather Draws Large Crowd at Spooktacular

Hundreds of families and children spent yesterday afternoon in Downtown Coffeyville during this year's Spooktacular event. Area organizations and businesses including KGGF handed out candy and treats to children in costume. The warm weather in the '70s brought a large crowd that formed a line that wrapped through several intersections. Several streets were blocked off for visitors' safety. The event was organized by the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce.
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
PITTSBURG, KS
KWCH.com

Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

ksal.com

