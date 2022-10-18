Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
kggfradio.com
Preview: Caney Bullpups head to Riverton
The Caney Valley Bullpups put a bow on a very successful 2022 regular season tonight on the road against the Riverton Rams. The Bullpups are a very respectable 5-2 on the season, while Riverton has struggled to a 1-6 record. Although the records seem to favor the Bullpups, Caney Valley...
kggfradio.com
Brittney Hollum Named The Rural Champion By The Community Foundation For Independence
The Community Foundation for Independence is one of the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that was started this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The grant program is a way for rural communities to move forward on local projects that lack capital or other resources. Brittany Hollum has been named the Rural Champion for the Community Foundation for Independence. She says her job is to assist other organizations and groups that might need help achieving their goals that involve health, safety, and wellness.
kggfradio.com
Preview: Cherryvale Chargers battle rival Neodesha Blue Streaks in Week 8 GOTW
Our Week 8 edition of the High School Football Game of the Week brings us to Neodesha as the Blue Streaks welcome the rival Cherryvale Chargers to hostile territory for bragging rights on the last Friday night of the regular season. Cherryvale has encountered a roller coaster regular season en...
kggfradio.com
Free Coyote Trapping And Calling Workshop
K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District Wildlife Management division is presenting a free Coyote Trapping and Predator calling workshop. The workshop will be held in the Southeast Research and Extension Center in Parsons on November 3rd at 6:30 pm. K-State Research and Extension Specialist Dr. Drew Ricketts will discuss coyote biology, management and trapping and calling methods.
kggfradio.com
18th Annual Battle In The Brickyard in Peru
Peru, Kansas will be hosting the 18th Battle in the Brickyard. Experience a WWII reenactment at the Peru Brick Factory that is unlike any other. The 2-day event starts Friday, November 18th at dark with a small scenario in the factory, and at 0900 Saturday the 19th the Big Battle starts. The cost for participants is $25 and you get a hot breakfast and lunch. Camping is also available. Small vintage vehicles are welcome. Register or contact Erik Runge by email or visit their website.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Emporia gazette.com
Fredonia man shot west of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
kggfradio.com
Sedan Chamber of Commerce Sponsors Trunk or Treat
The Sedan Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween trunk or treat in Sedan. On Monday, October 31st at 5:30 bring a big bag to the front of the Courthouse on N. Chautauqua Street. There is a costume contest right before the Trunk or Treat starts. If you would like...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Republican Precinct Committee Members Nominate New County Attorney
The Montgomery County Republican Precinct Committee men and women chose Melissa Johnson as the next Montgomery County Attorney. Johnson is currently an attorney in the KS Attorney General’s Office. Her name has now been forwarded to Governor Laura Kelly who should appoint Johnson to the position. Johnson received a majority vote over local attorney Robert Lattin. Johnson graduated from FKHS and currently lives in Topeka, but said she will be moving to Coffeyville.
kggfradio.com
Warm Weather Draws Large Crowd at Spooktacular
Hundreds of families and children spent yesterday afternoon in Downtown Coffeyville during this year's Spooktacular event. Area organizations and businesses including KGGF handed out candy and treats to children in costume. The warm weather in the '70s brought a large crowd that formed a line that wrapped through several intersections. Several streets were blocked off for visitors' safety. The event was organized by the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Kansas home destroyed when stove ignites in flames
A southeast Kansas home was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
KWCH.com
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
We speak with Ottawa County Sheriff about the escaped inmates
On October 4th at approximately 2:45 pm four inmates from the Ottawa county jail escaped on foot.
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
ksal.com
Missing Man Found Dead
A missing Kansas man is found dead in Oklahoma. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Rustin Smith was found dead inside his vehicle in rural Osage County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. Smith was reported missing on Monday. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Victim’s family speaks after Benjamin Cole execution for Rogers County murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Benjamin Cole was executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. His execution came nearly 20 years after he killed his infant daughter in Rogers County. Brianna Cole’s family was present for his execution. They say the focus should be on their blonde-hair, blue eyed niece.
Comments / 0