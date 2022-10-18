The Community Foundation for Independence is one of the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that was started this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The grant program is a way for rural communities to move forward on local projects that lack capital or other resources. Brittany Hollum has been named the Rural Champion for the Community Foundation for Independence. She says her job is to assist other organizations and groups that might need help achieving their goals that involve health, safety, and wellness.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO