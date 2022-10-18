Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival: 'Lights across the city'
MILWAUKEE - The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trick-or-treat near your favorite animals during Boo at the Zoo
MILWAUKEE - Boo at the Zoo is back with 4 days of spooky fun! Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee County Zoo getting the scoop on this year’s family-friendly event.
CBS 58
Helping Milwaukee-area cats stay safe goes beyond merely adopting them
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures have begun to drop in the Milwaukee area, there has been an increasing need to look out for homeless animals. There is a new way some local women are making sure stray cats stay safe this winter. While adopting a new pet into...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy: Support through woman's art
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A lot of eyes are on Waukesha this week as the trial for Darrell Brooks wraps up a second full week. But what about the people living in the community – who just want to feel support?. One Waukesha woman's passion is art. "Stayed up and...
Old Wauwatosa gas station to be transformed into a walk-up ice cream shop
According to our partners at On Milwaukee, in September, Wauwatosa's City Plan Commission approved a new business proposal. The plan was to transform an old gas station into a seasonal ice cream shop
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23
This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
wxerfm.com
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/21/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. There’s a Schools Out Day Camp At YMCA Camp Y-Koda in Falls today (Friday). A full day of camp fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. It’s Kohler’s Food...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI
Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Racine students crafting prosthetic foot for special needs puppy
Students at a Racine high school have a special new assignment this semester, potentially changing the life of a special needs dog.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sendik’s Food Market opens new Oconomowoc store
Sendik’s Food Market originated in Milwaukee more than 95 years ago, and they just opened a brand new 60,000 square foot grocery store. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc getting a look at what makes their newest location so special.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
32nd and Center shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The shooting took place at 1 a.m., police said. The 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A BINGO tribute at this year’s Holy Hill Skeleton display on Highway 167 in Hubertus, WI
Hubertus, WI – There is a special significance to this year’s Holy Hill Skeleton display by creator Jimmy Zamzow. On his Holy Hill Skeleton social media page, Zamzow dubbed this year’s display a dedication to Bonnie Bingo tent. Washington County Insider on YouTube. “I lost my mother...
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
Comments / 0