MILWAUKEE - The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO