Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival: 'Lights across the city'

MILWAUKEE - The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy: Support through woman's art

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A lot of eyes are on Waukesha this week as the trial for Darrell Brooks wraps up a second full week. But what about the people living in the community – who just want to feel support?. One Waukesha woman's passion is art. "Stayed up and...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23

This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/21/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. There’s a Schools Out Day Camp At YMCA Camp Y-Koda in Falls today (Friday). A full day of camp fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. It’s Kohler’s Food...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI

Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park

Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sendik’s Food Market opens new Oconomowoc store

Sendik’s Food Market originated in Milwaukee more than 95 years ago, and they just opened a brand new 60,000 square foot grocery store. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc getting a look at what makes their newest location so special.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

32nd and Center shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The shooting took place at 1 a.m., police said. The 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

