ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle

A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Death reported in Ithaca gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County

During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cayuga Medical Center receives cardiac expertise recognition

ITHACA, N.Y.—The American College of Cardiology recognized Cayuga Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain and heart attack symptoms. As a member of Cayuga Health, CMC was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) and Resuscitation by the...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Common Council tables vote on city smoking code revisions

City of Cortland mayor Scott Steve and the Common Council tabled a vote earlier this week on proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property down Main Street. Steve and council members tabled the vote due to the council being short-handed at Tuesday’s meeting. The...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, October 22

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022:. High pressure will dominate the area once again today with sunny, mild weather. Throughout the daytime hours, clouds will be almost completely absent. Only a stray wisp of cirrus cloud...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?

Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego

No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy