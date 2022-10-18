Read full article on original website
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk
The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle
A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
wxhc.com
Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County
During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
Cayuga Medical Center receives cardiac expertise recognition
ITHACA, N.Y.—The American College of Cardiology recognized Cayuga Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain and heart attack symptoms. As a member of Cayuga Health, CMC was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) and Resuscitation by the...
rewind1077.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Tompkins County Legislator Resigns to Fight Cancer
A new Tompkins County legislator is being sought to represent the City of Ithaca, parts of Cornell University’s north campus and upper Collegetown, and parts of the South Hill and Belle Sherman neighborhoods as Henry Granison has announced he will be stepping down. The Democrat is resigning October 31...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Common Council tables vote on city smoking code revisions
City of Cortland mayor Scott Steve and the Common Council tabled a vote earlier this week on proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property down Main Street. Steve and council members tabled the vote due to the council being short-handed at Tuesday’s meeting. The...
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, October 22
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022:. High pressure will dominate the area once again today with sunny, mild weather. Throughout the daytime hours, clouds will be almost completely absent. Only a stray wisp of cirrus cloud...
Micron update: Onondaga County is still shopping for land near Clay fab site
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County is negotiating to buy at least 25 acres near the site in Clay where Micron Technology plans to build a chip fab. On top of that, the county already has an option to acquire 125 acres across Route 31 from the Micron site, County Executive Ryan McMahon said.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Jeep Following Multi-Town Pursuit
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that led officers on a pursuit through the City of Binghamton, Town of Kirkwood and Town of Windsor shortly before 2 a.m. October 19. Deputies tried to pull the Jeep over for failing to stop at a red...
whcuradio.com
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
