Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision

The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents they need to move all types of boats, campers and recreational vehicles off of public roadways for the winter. City ordinance (N-4-8.1) says boats, campers and RVs are not permitted to park on any portion of the public right of way for a continuous period of more than 24 hours from Nov. 15-March 15 each year. Violators will be fined $25 plus the actual cost of removal and towing, if the vehicle has not been removed within 24 hours of receiving a citation.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO