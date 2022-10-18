Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision

Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
USDA Rural Development invests nearly $2.4 million to improve health care for rural South Dakotans; Monies going to facilities in Lyman, Gregory, Brule, Buffalo, Jerauld, Tripp, other counties
The US Department of Agriculture is distributing $2.4 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural areas across South Dakota– including in Lyman, Gregory, Brule, Buffalo, Jerauld and Tripp counties. South Dakota Rural Development State Director Nikki Gronli says the funds are part of USDA’s efforts to...
drgnews.com
Pierre transfers former City Hall property to PEDCO making way for new, urban infill development
The Pierre City Commission has approved the transfer of the town’s former City Hall property and a small parcel at the corner of Chapelle Street and Dakota Avenue to the Pierre Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO). The move is part of a multi-step process to redevelop the lot and surrounding...
drgnews.com
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center receives monies to build emergency shelter
The Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre has received $1.16 million to help construct the House of Hope Emergency Shelter. South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners recently awarded more than $5.7 million to entities that assist people who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking. The money may be used for the development of non-congregate shelters and providing financial assistance for support services.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre approves vacation home rentals ordinances
After an hour long discussion during this week’s meeting (Oct. 17, 2022), the Fort Pierre City Council has approved two ordinances regulating vacation rentals. Currently, AirBnB or Vrbo type rentals are not allowed at all within Fort Pierre City limits. Public works director Rick Hahn says the ordinances allow...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre reminding residents vehicles need to be off public roadways by Nov. 15
The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents they need to move all types of boats, campers and recreational vehicles off of public roadways for the winter. City ordinance (N-4-8.1) says boats, campers and RVs are not permitted to park on any portion of the public right of way for a continuous period of more than 24 hours from Nov. 15-March 15 each year. Violators will be fined $25 plus the actual cost of removal and towing, if the vehicle has not been removed within 24 hours of receiving a citation.
drgnews.com
Pierre School District lower this fall than in 2021; Stanley County enrollment stays steady
Enrollment in the Pierre School District is down this fall (2022). Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt says they weren’t expecting to have 33 fewer students. The Pierre School District’s unofficial enrollment this fall is 2782. The district’s 2021 enrollment was 2815 with 2779 students counted in 2020. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
New owners to convert Pierre’s old City Hall into commercial space
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Pierre say the new owners of the old City Hall are planning to transform the space into a commercial lot. A press release from the City of Pierre says with unanimous commission action, the City transferred the old City Hall property and the corner of Chapelle St. and Dakota Ave. to the Pierre Economic Development Corp. (PEDCO). The old City Hall lot and surrounding area will convert into a commercial space that will house a hotel, apartment complex, and retail building.
KELOLAND TV
Hefty Seed admits to buying SD grain without license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another grain buyer has come forward to acknowledge making purchases in South Dakota without a state-required license. Hefty Seed Company has reached agreement with state regulators to pay a $15,000 fine and become licensed as a grain buyer. The Baltic-based company admitted to purchasing more...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for wanted man in South Dakota
WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man. Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Wood may be in the Mission or Rosebud area. He is possibly driving a dark colored SUV with Illinois license plates. His...
drgnews.com
Pierre School District reminding potentially eligible parents, guardians to fill out free/reduced meal applications
Beginning Monday (Oct. 24, 2022), the Pierre School District will be enforcing its food service charging policy. In a message sent to parents and guardians this week, Food Service Manager Steve McClelland said if a lunch account reaches certain criteria, the student will not receive a meal and will need to bring their own lunch.
onidawatchman.com
Knox comes full circle
“Blunt is my hometown,” said ABO Elementary Guidance Counselor Dianna Knox. “I just recently moved back and bought a house. Knox is a Blunt High School graduate and says her first teaching assignment was with Sully Buttes 51 years ago. “I was 21 years old, the youngest person on staff. Now I’m the oldest.” Knox says that she taught the parents and even the grandparents of some of this year’s students.
drgnews.com
SD Discovery Center achieves planetarium campaign goal; Raising funds for Starry Saturdays through Star-Struck Planetary Race
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reached its goal of raising $30,000 for a space exploration project. Development Director Jennifer McIntyre says they will purchase a new, portable planetarium and dome system. McIntyre says the Star-Struck Planetary Race fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the...
drgnews.com
Sully Buttes, Potter County To Renew Football Rivalry In 9B First Round
ONIDA – Rivals Sully Buttes and Potter County will have their first playoff football clash in seven years in Onida on Thursday in the first round of the 9B playoffs. Sully Buttes, the fourth seed, finished the regular season 6-2 after starting 5-0. Losses to Herreid/Selby Area and Lyman were followed by a resounding 32-14 victory last Friday at home over Corsica-Stickney.
drgnews.com
Stanley County Ready For Football Playoff Test At Wall
FORT PIERRE – No 16th seed facing a top seed in the playoffs can ever have what is called an “easy” draw. But the Stanley County Buffaloes’ first round 9AA football playoff opponent, Wall, presents an especially difficult challenge. SC will meet the Eagles in Wall on Thursday.
drgnews.com
Pierre Completes Perfect Regular Season, Earns Top Seed in 11AA Playoffs
BOX ELDER – With the playoffs ahead, the 2022 Pierre Governors remain undaunted. Lincoln Kienholz threw four touchdown passes Thursday, three to Cade Kaiser, and ran for another as Pierre improved to 9-0 and clinched the top seed in the 11AA playoffs with a 46-6 win over Douglas at Dave Broadie Field.
