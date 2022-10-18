Read full article on original website
Apex players debate whether Wraith or Horizon is the ‘sweatiest’ Legend
Apex Legends is notorious for being filled with ‘sweaty’ players who attempt to take on entire enemy squads by themselves, and while Wraith used to be the leader of the pack, some players think there’s a new face of the movement. Since the launch of Ranked back...
Pokemon Go players blown away by accidental “Halloween Haunter” visual bug
There have been plenty of strange Pokemon variations that have popped up in Pokemon Go across the years but this accidental Halloween Haunter is really winning fans over. Pokemon Go is no stranger to visual bugs that cause different ‘Mon to show up in all sorts of strange palettes and varieties. Usually caused by some sort of visual bug, these variants of fan-favorite Pokemon always seem to be well-received by the fan base.
Bizarre Modern Warfare 2 bug bans players from early access Campaign
A bizarre Modern Warfare 2 bug appears to be banning players from the early access Campaign, which went live ahead of the full game’s launch on October 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is edging closer, with fans able to delve into the early access Campaign and get a true feel for Infinity Ward’s 2022 title.
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “garbage” perk change ahead of launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are fuming after developers Infinity Ward changed the Quick Fix perk to be an Ultimate perk ahead of launch. Modern Warfare 2 is less than a week from launch, and more and more information about the game’s mega-popular multiplayer has become public. The second in...
Clever Apex Legends trick makes crafting items safer for Mirage mains
Apex Legends players have discovered a clever Mirage trick that makes the shifty illusionist safer when using crafting items at the Replicator. Mirage, just like his name suggests, is known for his slippery antics in Apex Legends. The Holographic Trickster can deploy clones of himself to confuse, bamboozle, and all-around outwit enemies.
How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs
Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all. Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.
Fortnite player recreates Spider-Man meme with The Rock’s characters
A Fortnite player recreated a famous Spider-Man meme by capturing a screenshot of characters modeled after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s first Fortnite skin, The Foundation, joined the roster of playable characters this past February. This Season 3 addition had long been teased, yet served as only the first time that players would get to assume the role of a Dwayne Johnson character.
WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion
A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end. The in-game League of Legends Worlds event...
League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 drops are broken, but Riot promises chroma re-do
It’s a common theme: League of Legends Worlds drops have divided players yet again in 2022. After missing out on the exclusive Crystal Rose Akshan chroma in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, Riot are giving players a second chance to get the rewards. Every year, there’s seemingly more complaints...
Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”
Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended. Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week. Many fans will remember that...
Overwatch 2’s “trash” ranked system is matching Bronze players with Grand Masters
Overwatch 2 players are demanding the return of OW1’s ranking system with the new competitive mode placing low-ranked Bronze players in lobbies with Grand Master gurus. Competitive received a major overhaul in Overwatch 2, removing SR numbers and instead implementing a tier-based format similar to games like League of Legends, but there are some major issues players have.
Gotham Knights players flame the “mobile game” quality
Amid criticism of Gotham Knights’ art style, fans are now saying that the title’s UI looks like a mobile game. The latest Batman game (which doesn’t actually feature Batman) has been met with mixed approvals. Although Dexerto gave Gotham Knights a favorable 8 out of 10 grade, many other reviews have been more critical.
Fortnite leak shows incredible Pokemon models inside Creative 2.0
A new Fortnite leak showed off another glimpse at Unreal Editor in Fortnite, complete with a custom map that used some incredible Pokemon models. While Fortnite’s battle royale mode has become the bread and butter of the game, its impressive Creative mode often goes overlooked. Players have designed incredible...
Hearthstone players want an Overwatch 2 Doomfist crossover skin
Hearthstone fans are asking developer Blizzard Entertainment for a skin from the card game to make its way over to Overwatch 2. With so many gaming franchises under its umbrella, Blizzard Entertainment is always being asked by its wide-ranging fan base for crossovers between the mega-popular IPs. In their hit...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first Shiny Pokemon has just been caught
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have a November 18 release date, but the first Shiny Pokemon has already been caught in the Paldea region. The game is dropping with an updated Pokedex including new Legendaries, Paldean forms, and a number of returning Pokemon as well. While many fans around the...
Pokemon Go fans put on red alert for mass outbreaks in Halloween event
A tweet from Pokemon Go’s official Twitter account has players wondering if Mass Outbreaks will come to the game this Halloween season. It seems Niantic has been keen to introduce some new content to Pokemon Go, like the surprise reveal of Elite Raids. Though Elite Raids leaked before the...
After 3 years, Pokemon Go is getting ‘global map refresh’ update
After three years of waiting, Niantic has announced that it will be refreshing the game’s map, bringing more accuracy and Pokemon spawns. As Pokemon Go is a mobile game that heavily relies on GPS tracking and motion, having an up-to-date map system is integral to the experience. However, as...
Best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to get them
If you’re wondering what Pokemon TCG pack you should pick up next, look no further. Here are the best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to find them. The Pokemon Company has made a habit of releasing a few Pokemon TCG expansions each year. The sheer volume of TCG sets available can be daunting, but we’ve got you covered.
