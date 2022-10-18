Read full article on original website
Texas premieres restrictive new voting law with this year's midterms. Will it deter voters?
Texas premieres restrictive new voting law with this year's midterms. Will it deter voters?. Texas is among the 19 states that passed restrictive voter laws in 2021. Considered among the most restrictive in the country, Texas' SB-1 law implemented new constraints on absentee voting and voting hours, created criminal penalties for those who assist voters at the polls or with mail-in voting and expands the role of partisan poll watchers.
The latest from governor's races: Why Wisconsin is so close, Michigan prepares for debate
Michigan Public Radio's Rick Pluta joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to describe how gun rights have been a hot-button issue in the Michigan governor's race, along with abortion rights and inflation. Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley covers politics in Wisconsin and joins Here & Now's host Anthony Brooks to...
Healey and Diehl face off during gubernatorial debate
Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl faced off Thursday evening as they vie to become the next governor of Massachusetts. As expected, both candidates hewed closely to the national themes they pressed during their first debate on Oct. 12. You can watch the debate below:
Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts
Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts. Looking for something to do this weekend? Early in-person voting for the November 8 election has begun in Massachusetts — it's just one of the voting options established as part of a new state law called the VOTES Act. Each city and town has their own specific hours and locations for casting an early ballot in person.
Diehl and Healey face off in their final debate
In their second and final debate Thursday night, the two major candidates for governor of Massachusetts picked up where they left off last week. In a debate sponsored by WBUR, WCVB and the Boston Globe, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl sparred over the economy, abortion rights and Donald Trump.
Local officials reject concerns about voter fraud as they prepare for the election
Republicans across the country have raised concerns about voter fraud over the past two years, including in Massachusetts. But with early voting set to begin this Saturday, the clerks actually running elections in local cities and towns across the state insist the elections are secure. Brockton elections chief Cynthia Scrivani,...
Mass. candidates in the 2022 sheriff races, in their own words
Click on a name below to read the candidate's response to WBUR's questionnaire. Entries were lightly edited to meet style guidelines by The Associated Press, and incorrect claims were addressed in an attached editor's note. Not every claim could be verified. We note below if the candidate failed to return our questionnaire.
The energy flashpoint in last night's Mass. gov debate
Hope you've already locked down those restaurant reservations; the Head of the Charles is back in town this weekend — and it's bigger than ever. That means traffic and crowds along the Charles River, as hundreds of thousands of spectators and rowers descend on the area.
Breaking down the final gubernatorial debate
The final gubernatorial debate between Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl took place Thursday night, with early voting set to begin Saturday. We review what you need to know with WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks and Boston Globe associate editor and columnist Adrian Walker.
Over-the-counter hearing aids, and navigating the mental health system
Over-the-counter hearing aids, and navigating the mental health system. This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 20. Deborah Becker is our host. Longstanding issues plaguing Massachusetts', and the nation's, mental health care system include access, understaffing and a lack of resources. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has a new book, "You Are Not Alone," containing stories of patients trying to access care and advice for those trying to navigate the system. He joins us to share lessons from the book.
Round 2: Healey and Diehl to meet for final scheduled debate tonight
We like to think WBUR is as good at reporting local news as this guy is at identifying the location of highway telephone poles. But it takes him less than a second; reading this newsletter might take you a little longer, so let's get to it:
Inmate brutally attacked officer to return to Virginia, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Thursday that the inmate accused of nearly killing a corrections officer at a state prison in Shirley in August was hoping the attack would prompt the state to send him back to Virginia. Dozens of corrections officers and the officer's family attended the hearing in Middlesex Superior Court,...
Food banks struggle to keep up as demand increases amid inflation
Food banks struggle to keep up as demand increases amid inflation. Like many food banks across the country, those in Wyoming are being squeezed as more people seek help amid rising food prices. That also means food banks won't be able to supply as much. Will Walkey of the Mountain...
Where have all the snow crabs gone? Alaska cancels season after population plummets
Alaska has canceled its snow crab season amid a sudden population decline. This could be devastating for fishermen who depend on the industry for their livelihood. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks speaks with KMXT reporter Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak, Alaska, about the impact of the fishery closures and what happened to the billions of snow crabs that have disappeared.
