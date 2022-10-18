State News: Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence Survivors

ROME – The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Rome Police Department on Saturday, October 22, at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church. This event is part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to help protect New York communities from gun violence and keep families safe. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. The OAG provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO