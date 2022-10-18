Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit
As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
sneakernews.com
Doodles Come Sketched Across This GS Nike Air Huarache
Just a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic Air Huarache silhouette has received a seldom number of propositions as of late, now embarking on a grade-school proposition to keep things fresh in the classroom. Exploring a medley of differing doodles that can be found in the...
sneakernews.com
The Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather Is Constructed Almost Entirely Out Of Black Ripstop
Yesterday, Maharishi teased images of their upcoming Reebok LT Court, which saw the classic silhouette clad almost entirely in cream hemp. And as revealed by retailers earlier today, the iconic label has much more in the works with the Vector brand: namely, a Classic Leather that’s removed of its signature material.
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
sneakernews.com
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Canyon Purple,” Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2, And AURALEE x New Balance XC-72
After catching their Holiday 2022 Preview on SNKRS Live, it’s clear to me that Jordan Brand is saving their best for the last few moments of the year. And while these upcoming days may not impress in terms of the Jumpman’s respective output, there’s still quite a few standouts worth paying attention to from the likes of New Balance, Nike, and Reebok.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Channels Its Inner Animal Instinct
Blatantly ripped by the likes of Asspizza, the Nike Air More Uptempo is seemingly on the up and up. And for one of its latest Fall/Winter efforts, the silhouette is mixing and matching quite a few different patterns, culminating in a colorway that’s similar, albeit much more eccentric, to the Swoosh’s extensive “Animal Instinct” catalog.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
sneakernews.com
This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes
Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Westbrook One Take Series Is Back With Fourth Model
While their season opener was spoiled by the Golden State Warriors in a near 15 -point blowout, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers enter their second consecutive season together with the end goal of raising the Larry O’Brien trophy. The former League MVP won’t be the only one in LA sharing the spotlight as Jordan Brand has officially debuted his fifth signature silhouette’s cost-effective counterpart, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
Hypebae
Casablanca's FW22 Eyewear Collection Was Handcrafted in Japan
Casablanca‘s Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collection has landed, and there’s a lot to be impressed by. Marking the brand’s first full range of sunglasses, this season’s offering seeks to pay tribute to the brand’s signature maximalism, comprised of oversized acetate silhouettes with unmissable Casablanca detailing. Complete with retro-inspired statement metals, the collection offers six distinct styles, including “The Magazine,” “The Memphis,” “The Pilot,” “The Casino,” “The Laurel” and “The Wing.”
sneakernews.com
Junya Watanabe Crafts Another Minimal Batch Of New Balance 574s
Compared to that of JJJJound and Aime Leon Dore, Junya Watanabe‘s collaborative work with New Balance rarely ever receives much attention. The same is true of the designer’s latest, another trio of 574s, as it’s suddenly and quietly made its way to select Japanese retailers. Similar to...
