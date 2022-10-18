Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBA announces TNT will no longer air the Magic vs. Thunder game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be on national TV for a third consecutive season. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Orlando Magic vs. Thunder game on Nov. 1 will no longer air on TNT. It is being replaced by the Chicago Bulls–Brooklyn Nets game on the same day.
NBC Sports
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has historic NBA debut
Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James. The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday. Banchero poured in a game-high 27 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from...
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Joe Harris said he will play in Friday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
The NBA legend is interested in purchasing an ownership stake in the Raiders.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses Suns employees in meeting, apologizes
LOS ANGELES – NBA commissioner Adam Silver was publicly criticized for only handing Robert Sarver a year suspension and $10-million fine as punishment for the findings in the 10-month investigation of the Phoenix Suns team owner. At the time last month, Silver said he couldn’t take the Suns away from Sarver and deemed the...
Three key matchups to watch as Patriots go for third win in a row
Fresh off back-to-back wins, the Patriots are back in the hunt and will look to go over. 500 when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Prior to the season, this game was hailed as a matchup between two second-year quarterback in Mac Jones and Justin Fields but both have gotten off to poor starts in 2022. It remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for the Patriots (all signs are pointing to Jones being back) but the Bears have such a poor rush defense that it might not matter.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1