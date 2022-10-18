DA seeks input from victims of former Williamsville jeweler

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 56-year-old Paul J. Blarr of Amherst is scheduled to appear before the New York Board of Parole in January 2023.

The district attorney's office said it has attempted to contact all of the victims who were impacted by the crimes committed by Blarr between January 1997 and March 2014.

"Over the past several weeks, our office has notified more than 200 victims about the defendant’s upcoming hearing. Anyone who has been contacted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office can expect to receive a letter in the mail this week, detailing how to provide a victim impact statement as part of the parole review. The New York Board of Parole requested that all materials be submitted by Friday, December 9, 2022. District Attorney John Flynn encourages any additional victims to contact his office for information on how to provide a statement before the deadline."

Blarr is the former owner of RSNP Diamond Exchange which was previously located on Main Street in the Village of Williamsville. The district attorney's office said he admitted to knowingly selling fake diamonds and other false gems with the intent to defraud his customers. He also stole authentic diamonds and precious gems by replacing them with false stones in customers’ jewelry settings and scammed customers by agreeing to sell their jewelry on consignment then failed to provide payment or return the items.

He previously pleaded guilty to 11 counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of first-degree scheme to defraud and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny. As part of the plea, he was ordered to pay $928,266 in restitution but the district attorney's office said no restitution has been paid to the victims to this point.

In January 2015 Blarr was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 23 to 69 years in prison. By law, his sentence was later modified to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 10 to 20 years in prison. The district attorney's office said with time served, he is now scheduled for a parole hearing in January 2023.

“This case may have the most victims of any white-collar crime prosecuted by this office. This defendant admitted to scamming his customers over the course of nearly two decades. While we have attempted to contact everyone who was impacted by his crimes, some victims may have moved or changed their phone number since his conviction. I encourage anyone who was a victim of this jewelry scam to contact my office as soon as possible for more information on how to submit a statement as part of the upcoming Parole Board review."



- Erie County DA John Flynn

The district attorney's office said any victim who would like to contact the New York State Board of Parole regarding Blarr is encouraged to contact 716-858-2559.