Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
wmix94.com
Indiana woman charged with first-degree murder for Dix man’s death
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 43-year-old Evansville, Indiana woman was indicted Thursday in Jefferson County Court on three counts first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Dix man last month. Retha McIntire was initially charged in September with Class 4 felony concealing or aiding a fugitive...
abc57.com
One male killed in shooting in 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One male was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is...
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
abc57.com
Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
wevv.com
Man accused of firing AK-47 in Evansville neighborhood during argument
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of firing an AK-47 in a residential area. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to an area of Webster Grove Court just off of Wimberg Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after gunfire was reported. When...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for October 21, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Alexis Willocks, Chosen Alexander, Dennis Jones, and Randall Madison. Everyone this week is a Fast Five Feature, which means they're some of Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives due to the seriousness of their crimes. Alexis Willocks is wanted for murder and criminal recklessness with...
wevv.com
Madisonville man arrested for 1994 murder of Gary, Indiana woman
A Madisonville man will face charges related to a cold case from 1994 in Lake County, Indiana. 60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith faces charges of murder and other charges related to the death of then 69-year-old Gloria Hansell of Gary, Indiana. FBI announced the charges following the cold case after the...
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant
A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
14news.com
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
abc57.com
South Bend Record Show set for October 30 at new location
The next South Bend Record Show has been scheduled for October 30 at The Gillespie Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn on IN 933. The change in location was prompted by a change in ownership of the previous location and uncertainty regarding future dates. “There were a few turbulent...
