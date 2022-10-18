Read full article on original website
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting
SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
Best Scenic State Parks in Arkansas for Brilliant Fall Colors
There is nothing more beautiful than taking a Sunday drive through some of the most scenic views in the state of Arkansas this time of the year. The mountains, wooded forests, canyons, lakes, rivers, and bluffs, all give way to the vibrant colors of the fall season. Mount Magazine State...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Arkansas Department of Transportation crews preparing for winter season
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work has already begun preparing for winter weather. They said it’s a year-round job to keep equipment and supplies ready for the winter months. Keeping those things in check requires a handful of employees, which everyone...
Ark. schools will not mandate COVID vaccines, Governor Asa Hutchinson announces
Hutchinson said that parents should be able to determine what is best for their children regarding health decisions, especially with a relatively new vaccine.
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
White-Tailed Deer in Arkansas
Drive along nearly any road in Arkansas at dawn or dusk, and you will likely spot a few deer grazing in the fields along the tree line. White-tailed deer are one of Arkansas’s most frequently spotted wildlife, so it’s no wonder they were designated as the state animal in 1993. Deer play a vital role in our ecosystem and are responsible for feeding many of our state’s residents.
What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
No matter who wins, the next Governor of Arkansas will make history
On Friday morning at 10 a.m., the Arkansas PBS debate series will feature the trio of candidates running to be the next Governor of Arkansas.
Arkansas sees a spike in flu cases this month
Almost 400 cases of the flu have been reported in the past week in Arkansas. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Issue 4 could legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Issue 4 will be toward the back of most Arkansas ballots in this election— but it has been on the front of advocates' minds for a decade. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to possess up to one ounce of the drug at a time.
A Fright When You Spend The Night? Arkansas’ Most Haunted Hotels
I have stayed at two of these hotels and B&Bs listed here, and so far, very little luck in our ghostly investigations, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. HauntedRooms.com has a report on the 9 most haunted hotels in Arkansas and since this is the witching season and all, I thought I might share a few with you, along with my experiences at two of them.
