Arkansas State

dequeenbee.com

Record fish caught in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting

SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas Department of Transportation crews preparing for winter season

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work has already begun preparing for winter weather. They said it’s a year-round job to keep equipment and supplies ready for the winter months. Keeping those things in check requires a handful of employees, which everyone...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
cenlanow.com

The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

White-Tailed Deer in Arkansas

Drive along nearly any road in Arkansas at dawn or dusk, and you will likely spot a few deer grazing in the fields along the tree line. White-tailed deer are one of Arkansas’s most frequently spotted wildlife, so it’s no wonder they were designated as the state animal in 1993. Deer play a vital role in our ecosystem and are responsible for feeding many of our state’s residents.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Issue 4 could legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Issue 4 will be toward the back of most Arkansas ballots in this election— but it has been on the front of advocates' minds for a decade. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to possess up to one ounce of the drug at a time.
ARKANSAS STATE

