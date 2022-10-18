Read full article on original website
SemperFi75
3d ago
Even Democrats im Oregon are fed up. I am seeing many democrats saying they will not vote for Kotek or Betsy and say its time for a change to show thier party that they have the power.
Reply
13
Guest
3d ago
There is no excuse for any right leaning registered voter to not perform the simple task of picking up the ballot, mark the R’s, vote no to every Measure, in blue ink and submit it.
Reply
11
HUNTER MAN
4d ago
All you folks need to remember were most the votes are I want to see change but it's a long shot look at the voting in the Portland and surrounding area I dont.wanna see the gun bill pass either but then I remember what part of the state decides all major elections and bills it's not a.good feeling because I want to see change
Reply
7
Related
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Interest groups behind misleading ‘Oregon voter guide’ face complaint of campaign finance violations
An Oregon voter has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that public employee unions, Democrats and their political allies violated state campaign finance and ad disclosure rules with the design and funding of their official-looking website, “The Oregon Voter Guide.”. Brian Bishop, CEO of...
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Exclusive with Christine Drazan, the candidate who could turn Oregon red
The Washington Examiner’s Sarah Westwood has an exclusive interview with Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. She could turn the state red for the first time in 40 years. The Washington Examiner spoke to Drazan after she held a homelessness roundtable discussion in Bend, Oregon. Drazan vowed to...
Democrat Tina Kotek faces attacks from two sides during final Oregon governor debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates for Oregon governor appeared on KGW Wednesday night for the fourth and final televised debate ahead of the November election. They were each asked to weigh in on major issues in the state, including homelessness, mental health and addiction services, education and abortion.
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts
Oregon's Ballot Measure 113 looks to amend the state Constitution to say failure to attend 10 or more legislative floor sessions would be deemed "disorderly behavior" and disqualify a lawmaker from holding office the following term. The post A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Watch: Final Oregon governor debate hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate Wednesday night hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. It was the final televised debate between Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson before the Nov. 8 election -- and took place as ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
Complaint that Tina Kotek bullied former lawmaker likely to fall flat
During a highly partisan hearing Wednesday into a complaint of alleged workplace bullying by Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek while she was speaker of the Oregon House, Republicans seized the opportunity to showcase Kotek’s strong-arm conduct as she lined up votes for her caucus’s priority bills. Throughout...
theolafmessenger.com
Oregon: land of hard drugs and good times?
In the last two years, Oregon has become famous for being the only state in the U.S. to decriminalize all hard drugs. Ballot measure 110 decriminalized the possession and use of small amounts of all drugs including, but not limited to: cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included measures for supporting addiction recovery centers. However, since the passing of the measure, there’s been a dramatic increase in overdoses and overall drug abuse in the state. This has led many to believe that the law put in place was a mistake and needs to be repealed. According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle’, the amount of overdoses in Oregon have increased from 280 in 2019 to 739 within the last year. Many Republicans in the state see these statistics as evidence of its ineffectiveness, and want to repeal the law— bringing Oregon back in line with the greater federal stance on hard drugs.
thelundreport.org
Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
Governor Inslee, Washington lawmakers announcing legislation ‘protecting abortion access’
OLYMPIA, Wash - As states grapple with the future of legal abortion access, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will join students and lawmakers Friday to announce plans to seek further protection for abortion rights in Washington.
Oregon voter guide for next month's election
A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
KDRV
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
Comments / 58