3d ago
So sad. The violence in Minneapolis has gotten out of control since May 2020!!! Such a disgrace that thugs have taken over a beautiful city.
AA ron
4d ago
in uptown. 5 years ago this would have never happened in uptown
jrl-stp
3d ago
sad situation but unfortunately it is too common in these dumps...thanks fruitloops clown council and of course these wonderful judges who continually are soft🤮🤮🤮
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
fox9.com
St. Paul double homicide: Charges against 32-year-old man reveal details
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors charged a St. Paul man in connection to the double homicide Thursday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Joseph Sandoval II, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated in the death of the two men in a St. Paul sober house.
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
fox9.com
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
fox9.com
Family launches 'stop the violence' campaign after security guard killed in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - His passion was keeping people safe. In the end, it cost him his life. Gabriel Mendoza-Cordova was shot and killed over the weekend while providing security at an Uptown bar. Loved ones who knew him as "Dino" gathered to remember him in West St. Paul on...
fox9.com
St. Paul man who illegally bought 9 guns for others pleads guilty
(FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced a St. Paul man pleaded guilty to giving false information while purchasing a firearm. When Clifton Jiles, 31, purchased a firearm in March 2021, he said he was to be the intended owner of the gun. However, he in fact was buying the gun for someone else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
Rochester man gets prison time for setting fires during unrest after George Floyd murder
The Strib’s Paul Walsh reports that a Rochester man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for setting fires in St. Paul during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. Racket’s Jay Boller writes that the Minnesota Daily has quietly ceased to publish a print edition. At...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.
'We want him to wake up soon': U of M grad in coma months after hit-and-run
SAVAGE, Minn. — "He just turned 22, and we were both University of Minnesota alumni, and he's a diehard Gopher fan and Minnesota Vikings fan," said Alyssa Wong. Pictures show 22-year-old Kyle Wong back in May at his graduation from the University of Minnesota's College of Biological Sciences. His family says Kyle is a skilled writer and worked at the Science Communication Lab and MnDRIVE Environment, played in the University of Minnesota concert band, and is an alumnus brother of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years. Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old. Court records...
bulletin-news.com
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota
Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
Minneapolis coffee shop trying to give homeless youth a head start
Carley Kammerer helped found Wyldflyer’s coffee shop where they help employ young people struggling with housing. She joined Jason DeRusha with details on how they help, and opening a new shop in St. Paul.
