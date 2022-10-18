Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Austin supergroup Shinyribs is self-described as “a sonic melting pot of Texas blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock.” The band is led by vocalist-songwriter-guitarist Kevin Russell, commanding the stage with his sharp-dressed, charismatic persona. Shinyribs has racked up a number of the Austin Chronicle’s Austin Music Awards including Best Austin Band (2017, 2018), Album of the Year for “I Got Your Medicine” (2017), and Best 2020-Themed Song for “Stay Home” (2020). They are making a short Midwest run on the way to acclaimed Chicago blues-Americana venue Fitzgerald’s and Omaha is on the schedule See shinyribs.org for more about the band.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO