Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thereader.com
Kurt Vile Visits Omaha’s Admiral
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Kurt Vile, a psych-pop multi-instrumentalist from Pennsylvania visited Omaha’s Admiral Theater on October 20th, 2022. Known for his off-beat songs and twangy lyrics, Kurt Vile played a myriad of old and new. The singer-songwriter was joined by Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt), who opened the act with an alternative/indie set.
thereader.com
Shinyribs
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Austin supergroup Shinyribs is self-described as “a sonic melting pot of Texas blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock.” The band is led by vocalist-songwriter-guitarist Kevin Russell, commanding the stage with his sharp-dressed, charismatic persona. Shinyribs has racked up a number of the Austin Chronicle’s Austin Music Awards including Best Austin Band (2017, 2018), Album of the Year for “I Got Your Medicine” (2017), and Best 2020-Themed Song for “Stay Home” (2020). They are making a short Midwest run on the way to acclaimed Chicago blues-Americana venue Fitzgerald’s and Omaha is on the schedule See shinyribs.org for more about the band.
Comments / 0