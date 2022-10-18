Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
12 fire departments respond to house fire in Port Washington
A house was completely destroyed after a fire in Port Washington on Friday. The fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
wearegreenbay.com
‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Made Fire Truck Named Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
The votes are in, and we now know what product has been named the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton is receiving the honor for their Electric Fire Truck. The fire engine, known as the Pierce Volterra, is the first zero-emission electric fire truck, in service,...
seehafernews.com
Two Days Remain to Order Wreaths from the Manitowoc Police Department
Those who wish to order a wreath from the Manitowoc Police Department only have two days left to do so. The order deadline is tomorrow (October 21st) to get your wreath, made by Honeymoon Acres. The Department is selling five different shapes, a swag, a cross, a mini swag, a candy cane, and traditional circular wreaths.
seehafernews.com
Volunteers Needed for a Veteran’s Day Gravestone Cleaning at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery
Earlier this month, 37 volunteers came out to Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery to clean up Civil War veteran gravesites. Dan Reinke, the organizer of the effort is asking for more volunteers for another cleanup effort which will take place on Veteran’s Day. On October 1st, the team was working...
seehafernews.com
NASA Astronaut to Appear at Manitowoc Lincoln High School Next Week
It is expected to be an out-of-this-world experience. NASA Astronaut and SpaceX Mission Commander Raja Chari will be making an appearance at Manitowoc Lincoln High School a week from today (October 28th). The presentation, which is put on by the Rahr-West Art Museum, will begin at 7:00 in the school...
seehafernews.com
5 Year Anniversary Celebration This Weekend at Downtown Manitowoc Pub and Eatery
A downtown pub and restaurant is observing its anniversary in Manitowoc, and they want to share in the celebration with lakeshore area residents this weekend. Moore’s Irish Pub, at 811 Jay Street, is marking their 5th year in business. According to information on manitowoc.info, Moore’s is offering drink and...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
seehafernews.com
Several Local and Area Teams Left in Volleyball Regional Finals Tonight
Several local girls’ volleyball programs will play in Regional Tournament championship games tonight. In Division 1, 2nd-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to #7 Oshkosh West in a 7:00 p.m. match at the JFK Fieldhouse. There are two matches of area interest in the D-3 Regional field. Top-seeded Howards Grove...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission Names Next Chief of Police
We now know who will be taking over as Chief of Police in Two Rivers later this year. The Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission has announced that Assistant Chief Benjamin Meinnert will be assuming the role following the retirement of Chief Brian Kohlmeier. Chief Kohlmeier announced his retirement officially...
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Swimmers Post Three 2nd Place Finishes
The Two Rivers/Roncalli Girls Swimming team competed in a triangular meet, also involving the TRI-op of Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran and Sheboygan Falls and Plymouth. We were told that the local co-op had 3, 2nd place finishers. These include Josey Allington in the 200 Free, Sophia Allington in the 100 Butterfly, and...
seehafernews.com
Missing Two Rivers Teen Located
The Two Rivers Police Department has announced that the teenager that was reported missing has been located. Sage Larock had last been seen on September 28th, however, she has been found and is reported to be safe. The Department issued a statement thanking the community and law enforcement partners for...
marquettecountytribune.com
Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, Fox Lake police say
FOX LAKE, Wis. — Officials in Fox Lake say a missing 12-year-old boy who had last been seen Wednesday evening has been found safe. Jack Couey went missing around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the Fox Lake Police Department said on Facebook. Police reported he had been found as of 10:30 p.m. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Locate Vehicle, Still Looking for Person of Interest in 5-Year-Old Shooting Death
The Green Bay Police Department has located the vehicle, but not the person of interest for the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this week. The Department announced yesterday they located the vehicle belonging to 35-year-old Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, who they would like to speak to about the death of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
Comments / 0