Oshkosh, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp

KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Made Fire Truck Named Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

The votes are in, and we now know what product has been named the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton is receiving the honor for their Electric Fire Truck. The fire engine, known as the Pierce Volterra, is the first zero-emission electric fire truck, in service,...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Days Remain to Order Wreaths from the Manitowoc Police Department

Those who wish to order a wreath from the Manitowoc Police Department only have two days left to do so. The order deadline is tomorrow (October 21st) to get your wreath, made by Honeymoon Acres. The Department is selling five different shapes, a swag, a cross, a mini swag, a candy cane, and traditional circular wreaths.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

NASA Astronaut to Appear at Manitowoc Lincoln High School Next Week

It is expected to be an out-of-this-world experience. NASA Astronaut and SpaceX Mission Commander Raja Chari will be making an appearance at Manitowoc Lincoln High School a week from today (October 28th). The presentation, which is put on by the Rahr-West Art Museum, will begin at 7:00 in the school...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Several Local and Area Teams Left in Volleyball Regional Finals Tonight

Several local girls’ volleyball programs will play in Regional Tournament championship games tonight. In Division 1, 2nd-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to #7 Oshkosh West in a 7:00 p.m. match at the JFK Fieldhouse. There are two matches of area interest in the D-3 Regional field. Top-seeded Howards Grove...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission Names Next Chief of Police

We now know who will be taking over as Chief of Police in Two Rivers later this year. The Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission has announced that Assistant Chief Benjamin Meinnert will be assuming the role following the retirement of Chief Brian Kohlmeier. Chief Kohlmeier announced his retirement officially...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Swimmers Post Three 2nd Place Finishes

The Two Rivers/Roncalli Girls Swimming team competed in a triangular meet, also involving the TRI-op of Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran and Sheboygan Falls and Plymouth. We were told that the local co-op had 3, 2nd place finishers. These include Josey Allington in the 200 Free, Sophia Allington in the 100 Butterfly, and...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Missing Two Rivers Teen Located

The Two Rivers Police Department has announced that the teenager that was reported missing has been located. Sage Larock had last been seen on September 28th, however, she has been found and is reported to be safe. The Department issued a statement thanking the community and law enforcement partners for...
TWO RIVERS, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI

