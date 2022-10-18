ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Haunted car wash returns to Tommy’s Express locations across town

This year, haunted houses are not the only place to go for a terrifyingly good time. Tommy’s Express Richmond will transform into a Tunnel of Terror at all of its Richmond locations. Starting this weekend, the express car wash will provide scary, sudsy fun. Masked employees will hide in...
RICHMOND, VA
James River Association honors river stewards in honor of 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the James River Association (JRA) held its 2022 Annual Meeting this week, which took place at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location. As part of the event, JRA presented five “James Changer” awards to community members that made remarkable impacts on the James River over the past year.
RICHMOND, VA
Additional Charges in Jahnke Road Homicide Near Westover Hills Elementary

Richmond Police detectives, after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, yesterday charged the juvenile involved in the Jahnke Road shooting last week with murder. The juvenile male, 17, charged earlier this week with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm...
RICHMOND, VA

