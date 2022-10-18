ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty's EPiC Elementary adds Blue Ribbon designation

LIBERTY — EPiC Elementary may be taking a page from legendary soccer player Pele’s handbook: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." After all, the Liberty elementary school...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville tops Grandview in 'mature' victory

SMITHVILLE — From week 1 to the end of the regular season, Smithville football has grown into mature players and humans. That was how the team described themselves following a 50-8 victory over Grandview on Friday, Oct. 21. The Warriors faced tough competition to start the season. After losing...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Harriet Tubman performance Oct. 29 benefits scholarship fund

LIBERTY — Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty, will be the host of "A Triumph of The Spirit – A Musical About Harriet Tubman" starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The performance will take place on the Corbin Theatre Stage in the cultural...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty's mentality sends them to Final 4

LIBERTY — Athletes often site their mindset as a reason for a win. The description is anything but cliché for the Liberty softball team. Each player has been able to settle themselves in their head space. This ability combined with each player's love for their teammates created the right mentality that made it possible for the Blue Jays to defeat Lee’s Summit West 11-9 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
LIBERTY, MO

