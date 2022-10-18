Read full article on original website
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes
Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
The Jordan Westbrook One Take Series Is Back With Fourth Model
While their season opener was spoiled by the Golden State Warriors in a near 15 -point blowout, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers enter their second consecutive season together with the end goal of raising the Larry O’Brien trophy. The former League MVP won’t be the only one in LA sharing the spotlight as Jordan Brand has officially debuted his fifth signature silhouette’s cost-effective counterpart, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Pairs Black With A Touch Of Gym Red
Even if you lean towards distaste for the Air Jordan 1 Mid, it’s undeniable that it’s one of the most accessible and inclusive silhouettes in Jordan Brand’s catalog. This newly-revealed women’s exclusive further proves that point, as it brings classic, heritage colors to an audience grossly underserved.
Nine Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 15th to October 21st
With fall well underway, the sneaker space’s biggest players revealed handfuls of retro and modern styles for savvy and casual consumers alike. NIKE, Inc. dominated headlines with its classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, among other models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature series. Furthermore, the Oregon-based conglomerate sent collectors into a frenzy with news that “Syracuse,” “Kentucky” and other Nike Dunks would return in original form. Lastly, the Nike Air Force 1 continued to emerge in new styles as part of its 40th anniversary.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats/Vachetta Tan”
Though the silhouette’s lack of releases might imply otherwise, 2022 does mark the Air Jordan 7‘s 30th Anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, Jordan Brand has thankfully prepared a little bit more than a Retro of the “Citrus” and “Cardinal.” The newly-created “Afrobeats” colorway, too, is joining the festivities, doing so this Saturday, October 22nd.
This Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low Dresses Up In Halloween-Friendly Colors
With Halloween just 10 days away, some of the sneaker space’s biggest players are unveiling the footwear they’ve prepped for the spookiest time of year. The latest?: A kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low in an appropriate orange, white and black color scheme. Unlike other Halloween sneakers prepped...
Tiffany Blue Swooshes Dress This Upcoming Nike Air Max Plus
Patterned colorways of the Nike Air Max Plus have very quickly become the norm. The silhouette’s latest proffers more of the same, though with the welcome addition of Tiffany blue Swooshes and accents. Next to its print, this Air Max Plus blacks out many of its fixtures, from the...
Lunar Hues Appear On The Nike Cosmic Unity
Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity series is truly otherworldly in its design, but you won’t have to travel far to secure a pair of this sustainability-driven product. Now appearing in a Black, Football Grey, and Off Noir package, this Cosmic Unity 2 sheds a bold and vibrant colors that are typically connected to the Swoosh’s footwear options and opts for a package that reflects the surface of the moon and other floating rock formations in space. Black and Off Noir share the upper, while dots of the grey are speckled into the woven mesh upper as well as the midsole, while multi-color touches can be seen integrated into the lacing.
Where To Buy Air Jordan 2 Low Collaborations By Two18, Shelflife, And Titan
With the tone set by Virgil Abloh and Union Los Angeles, the Air Jordan 2 is embarking on its 35th Anniversary in style. Not to worry — plenty of OG colorways are in the works, such as the Jordan 2 “Chicago” at the end of December, but Jordan Brand is hitting us with a triple-threat of collaborations, created in partnership with three key retailers across the globe.
Official Images Of The Nike Terminator High “Noble Green”
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nike would be bringing back the Terminator High alongside longtime collaborative partner COMME des GARÇONS. Images of inline colorways, from the “Georgetown” to the “Cocoa Snake,” followed soon after. And now, over two months since the appearance of these pairs, the silhouette has surfaced in yet another upcoming make-up: the “Noble Green.”
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Animal Pack” Covered In A Variety Of Wild Patterns
Over the past few years The Swoosh has employed a multitude of propositions centered around animal print textiles. Most notably expressed via the atmos x Air Max 1 “Animal Pack” from 2020, the aforementioned scheme is now returning to the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Crisp white tumbled...
“Core Black” and “Cloud White” Pair Together For The Made To Be Remade adidas Ultraboost
Leading by example within the sustainability space, adidas‘ Made To Be Remade initiative has proposed a recycling program that sees old, worn-down models reprocessed into new pairs utilizing the formers broken down content. Now joining the environmentally-minded roster is the brand’s heralded racing silhouette. Employing a simple black...
Nike’s Air Force 1 “Color Of The Month” Series Comes Flipped With Suedes
The Swooshes “Color Of The Month” series not only harkens its famed reissue from 1984 thanks to a few Baltimore-based retailers but it additionally borrows the Air Force 1’s original construction featuring a thinner, more streamlined forefoot and toe box while incorporating retooled, premium buttery leathers alongside the brands 1980’s font. Now transitioning the collection to more fall-friendly propositions, The Swoosh is flipping the previously simplified two-tone build for a clad suede treatment.
The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Is A Subtle Love Letter To The Air Max 90 “Bacon”
From the Air Kukini to the Air Ship, Nike has brought several models back to the cultural forefront over the course of 2022. The Air Trainer 1 is but one out of a much longer list — and following numerous GRs and a collaboration with Travis Scott, the silhouette is now preparing its best for Valentine’s Day.
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Salt” Is Releasing On October 22nd
It’s unclear what will happen to adidas Yeezy in the near future, as the Three Stripes recently revealed that their partnership with Ye is currently under review. That’s yet, however, to put a damper on their release output — if anything, it’s increased, as more offerings, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Salt,” are rapidly being added to the calendar.
The Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather Is Constructed Almost Entirely Out Of Black Ripstop
Yesterday, Maharishi teased images of their upcoming Reebok LT Court, which saw the classic silhouette clad almost entirely in cream hemp. And as revealed by retailers earlier today, the iconic label has much more in the works with the Vector brand: namely, a Classic Leather that’s removed of its signature material.
The Nike Air Max 90 Revisits The Safari With Red Accents
The Nike Air Max 90 continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products, appearing in special and general styles. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a wild safari makeover akin to other Nike Sportswear classics like the Air Force 1 Mid. A mix of zebra prints, snake skin and other animal-related patterns and prints take over the sneaker’s upper. Ruby-colored flair enters the mix via profile swooshes and tread visible at the sides. Air Max units underfoot opt for a black look that plays a tertiary role to the aforementioned components.
Supreme, Swarovski, And Vans Deliver Four Crystal-Adorned Colorways Of The Old Skool
Ever-a-powerhouse of collaboration, Supreme has cultivated quite an extensive network, which is made up of everything from sneaker brands to the most beloved names in Japanese fashion. And for their latest Fall/Winter ’22 offering, the iconic New York streetwear label is bringing together two longtime partners: Swarovski and Vans.
The Mighty Ducks And The Hawks Square Off With The adidas UltraBOOST
“Here they come from behind the net…it’s the Flying V!”. One of the most contentious and heated rivalries in all of fictional sports is undoubtedly between the Mighty Ducks vs. Hawks, the two young hockey teams from the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. From that epic sports movie came several sequels and eventually a Disney+ series, but the cultural value from that first flick thirty years ago is what keeps the nostalgia alive.
