Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity series is truly otherworldly in its design, but you won’t have to travel far to secure a pair of this sustainability-driven product. Now appearing in a Black, Football Grey, and Off Noir package, this Cosmic Unity 2 sheds a bold and vibrant colors that are typically connected to the Swoosh’s footwear options and opts for a package that reflects the surface of the moon and other floating rock formations in space. Black and Off Noir share the upper, while dots of the grey are speckled into the woven mesh upper as well as the midsole, while multi-color touches can be seen integrated into the lacing.

1 DAY AGO