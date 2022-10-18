Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Analyst Thinks it’s Time for Cody Bellinger to Move On
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes met with the media on Tuesday for their end-of-season press conference, one of the big topics of conversation was outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is going into his last year of arbitration and seems like a candidate to not be tendered a contract after a third straight lackluster season.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short
The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
