Can George Clooney and Julia Roberts save the theatrical romantic comedy? The genre is still thriving on streaming services but has been on life support in cinemas for the past decade or so — ever since Hollywood decided to focus full-time on franchises made for eight-year-olds and after Matthew McConaughey got all respectable on us. The rom-com renaissance of the 1990s that made Roberts, Meg Ryan and Sandra Bullock into box office juggernauts is all but unthinkable in today’s multiplex marketplace, where cartoonish spectacles of mass destruction have elbowed out any milder moviegoing preferences, especially the once-essential pleasures of watching charming and attractive people fall in love with each other in exotic locations and against their better judgment.

2 DAYS AGO