Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss

Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Jets HC Robert Saleh: Initial diagnosis on RB Breece Hall is 'not good'

While preliminary tests indicate a serious knee injury for Hall, he'll go through more tests on Monday to determine the severity. Hall was injured Sunday in the second quarter on a seemingly innocuous play. After receiving a pitch in the backfield, Hall ran for a few yards before running into several Broncos defenders.
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Matt Ryan throws consecutive interceptions including a pick-six

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan entered Sunday’s game against the division-rival Tennessee Titans coming off his best performance of the season. After struggling through his first five starts, Ryan threw three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan was looking to...
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
Watch: Packers come close to pulling off backward lateral on final play

In a last-ditch effort with the Packers trailing 23-21, Rodgers dumped a pass off over the middle to tight end Robert Tonyan. With no timeouts, the team relied on multiple laterals to work the ball deeper into Commanders' territory. When Rodgers collected the ball at Washington's 30-yard line, it appeared for a moment that Green Bay would make magic happen. He rifled the ball across the field, but the ball hit the ground and went through the legs of offensive lineman Jon Runyan and went out of bounds.
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
