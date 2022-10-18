ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, LA

KSLA

Head-on collision sends several to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Greenwood neighborhoods evacuated during chlorine leak

GREENWOOD, La. -- The Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office has issued an evacuation of several streets at the request of Greenwood Police following a fire and hazmat leak on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Residents of Woodstock Drive, Philip Street, Blake Street, Tanya Drive, Beebee Drive, Bea...
GREENWOOD, LA
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KSLA

ktalnews.com

Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner

A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CADDO PARISH, LA

