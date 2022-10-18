A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO