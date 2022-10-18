Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cowboys Shut Down Tigers On HomecomingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ktalnews.com
Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
KTBS
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
ktalnews.com
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causes delays in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Harrison County is causing traffic delays, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was reported on I-20 at 603 westbound, and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. “Hallsville Fire Department and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on scene assisting […]
ktalnews.com
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
KSLA
Caddo Parish Courthouse evacuated after mechanical issue triggers fire alarm
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been evacuated. Officials say a fire alarm went off in the building and it is not a drill. Upon investigation by the Caddo Commission, they say the alarm was triggered due to a...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
KTBS
Greenwood neighborhoods evacuated during chlorine leak
GREENWOOD, La. -- The Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office has issued an evacuation of several streets at the request of Greenwood Police following a fire and hazmat leak on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Residents of Woodstock Drive, Philip Street, Blake Street, Tanya Drive, Beebee Drive, Bea...
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
Suspect at large in East Texas after teen found shot in neck
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a teen being shot in Texarkana on Thursday night. According to Texarkana Police, they were called to the 900 block of Arizona Avenue around 8:40 p.m. The 911 call came from someone saying “a man they didn’t know was at their front […]
ktalnews.com
Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
KTBS
2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
KSLA
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner
A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday.
louisianavoice.com
Bossier Parish Police Jury appoints is own members to its parish library board; violation of dual office holding law?
The Bossier Parish Police Jury has descended into the abyss of totalitarian authority and it has done so with no prior notification, with no public comment, and most likely without even understanding he perilous magnitude of its actions. By following the dangerous but inexplicably popular trend of making scapegoats of...
Comments / 0