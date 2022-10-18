(New London MN-) The New London Area Chamber of Commerce has learned that the 2023 “Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference” will be held in New London. The conference will be held in September of next year. The exact date has not been set, as the conference organizers are working with the Grand Stay Hotel and Event Center regarding availability. The conference brings together entrepreneurs, and business development professionals from across the state. Describing the 2022 conference in Red Wing on September 8 & 9, the University of MN Extension reports, “Entrepreneurs will help create the future of Minnesota. Together, we can create the kind of supportive networks that help entrepreneurs succeed in our communities.”

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO