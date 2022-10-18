ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field hockey and football: Select the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for Oct. 9-15

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
 4 days ago

Every week, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. This week's polls will run until Thursday at 7 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly through public IP addresses.

Descriptions of the athletes' performances are included before the polls.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email the Pocono Record sports department at sports@poconorecord.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. You can also direct message Pocono Record features reporter Micaela Hood on Twitter @micaelahood or Instagram @poconorecordsports to nominate an athlete for next week. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

In case you missed it: Here's your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for Oct. 3-8

Friday night football: Pocono Mountain West football edges East Stroudsburg South in defensive showdown

Girls Athlete of the Week candidates

Nora Kirkwood, junior, East Stroudsburg South field hockey

The star forward scored two goals against East Stroudsburg North on Oct. 11 bringing her total goals for the season (as of Oct. 18) at 15 with four assists.

Jessica Butz, senior, Pocono Mountain East field hockey

The Lady Cards varsity player registered five defensive saves against Emmaus on Oct. 8, and followed up with stronger moves with one goal and one assist against Pocono Mountain West on Oct. 11 when the Cardinals beat the Panthers 16-0.

Alyssa Schlossman, senior, Stroudsburg field hockey

In her last season, the goalkeeper/captain (and four-year starter) used her quick hand and eye coordination in two games. Against Pleasant Valley on Oct. 9, she had seven shots on goal, and on Oct. 15, the Mounties player registered 12 saves, with three goals against Easton in a EPC playoff game. Final total: 95% save percentage for both games.

Boys Athlete of the Week candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDtcM_0iddphZ700

Ben Jones, senior, Stroudsburg football

The cornerback had two defensive passes and one interception helping the team win against William Allen in another blow out game on Oct. 14. Final score: 48-0.

Matt Marinovich, senior, Pocono Mountain West football

The Panthers linebacker was an instrumental part of the defense team, who pounced on East Stroudsburg South's Cavs in a two-point win on Oct. 14. Final score: 10 - 8.

Nathan Gray, sophomore, East Stroudsburg South football

Despite the loss to the Panthers at home, the star running back played an impressive game. The crowd went wild after his catch at the 58-yard line, which gave the team score its only touchdown of the night.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Field hockey and football: Select the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for Oct. 9-15

