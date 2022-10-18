Report proposes a pathway to close 'major health gap' for people with disabilities

Read full article on original website
A new rating system to help people cut through the health guidelines
We developed a new method for assessing health risks that our research suggests should make it a lot easier for people to determine which health advice to follow—and which to ignore. The approach, recently published in the journal Nature Medicine, offers a straightforward way for both policymakers and the general public to assess the strength of evidence for a given health risk—like consuming red meat—and the corresponding outcome—ischemic heart disease—using a rating system of one to five stars.
Nutrition education should be 'on the menu' of all healthcare professionals' education—new research
All healthcare professionals should study a curriculum of nutrition education during their studies in order to help better support public health—new paper suggests. Nutritional researchers from Aston University, with colleagues from other universities and leading nutritional groups, worked with the Association of Nutrition (AfN) to help develop a curriculum that can be rolled out amongst all undergraduate medical school students with potential for modules to be taught to other healthcare professional courses.
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
Microbiome: Disruption of gut microbial balance is associated with increased mortality after kidney, liver transplants
Disruptions in the gut microbiome have been linked to lower survival rates for people who have undergone kidney and liver transplants, a finding that highlights the critical importance of the vast and complex microbial communities that dwell within us. Scientists in the Netherlands studied fecal samples from more than 1,000...
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
Supporting workers with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases
Across Europe, people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases are less able to work than people in the general population. One of the most common reasons is that people with RMDs often have pain caused by their disease. This can prevent people from doing their jobs, and may also drive sick leave and long-term unemployment.
A pandemic 'baby bump' is happening in the US, study finds
Do you have a friend, coworker or family member who recently welcomed a new baby? If so, they're part of a nationwide trend. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has experienced a subtle "baby bump," according to a new National Bureau of Economic Research working paper co-authored by Northwestern University economist Hannes Schwandt.
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
Study finds caregiver-child relationships improved after seven-session intervention
Only about 25 percent of children with challenging behaviors receive mental health treatment, and dropout rates are high for those who do. This makes brief and effective intervention programs to improve relationships between children and their caregivers needed. A growing number of open trials (clinical trials in which both the...
Infants who die unexpectedly in the first week might have different risk factors than those who die in the first month
While a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is rare in the first month of life, a new Rutgers study has found that those occurring in the first week, an even rarer event, have different risk factors than those dying later, and recommended more thorough investigations into the possible causes of these early deaths.
Overcrowded housing a key factor during pandemic
Residential overcrowding, low educational attainment and low income had a crucial impact on how hard the pandemic hit various groups in the community, a study from the University of Gothenburg shows. The research is based on national register data covering Sweden's entire population. For the present study, Statistics Sweden (SCB)...
After 30 years, new guidelines for weight-loss surgery
Two of the world's leading authorities on bariatric and metabolic surgery have issued new evidence-based clinical guidelines that among a slew of recommendations expand patient eligibility for weight-loss surgery and endorse metabolic surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes beginning at a body mass index (BMI) of 30, a measure of body fat based on a person's height and weight and one of several important screening criteria for surgery.
WHO highlights high cost of physical inactivity in first-ever global report
Almost 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) attributable to physical inactivity, between 2020 and 2030, costing US$ 27 billion annually, if governments don't take urgent action to encourage more physical activity among their populations. The Global status report on physical activity 2022,...
Moderna COVID vaccine safe, comparably effective in preschoolers
Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were safe in children aged six months to five years and triggered similar immune response and protection against infection as that seen in young adults, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer
A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Research reveals electric scooter injury impacts in Darwin, Australia
Injuries from electric scooters in Darwin have cost the medical system more than $350,000 in eight months, according to a recently published research paper. There was a significant injury toll with many patients experiencing head injuries and limb injuries, a significant number of whom needed to be admitted to hospital. There were 24 patients who required operative intervention as a result of their injuries.
Gender-specific differences in the progression of rheumatoid arthritis discovered
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic joint inflammation that leads to functional impairment in many sufferers. There are gender-specific differences in the emergence and development of this disease. Researchers at the Leibniz Research Center for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have therefore examined...
Study of rare bone disease reaches important milestone
Progress by a UMass Chan Medical School researcher in developing a gene therapy for a rare, crippling bone disease has reached an important milestone with demonstration of proof-of-concept in a humanized mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and human FOP patient-derived cells. The research is published in Nature Communications.
