ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares First-Look at DVD, Blu-ray
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made landfall earlier this year after a slight delay, and with nearly $100 million at the box office, it is clear the film was a hit. Now, all eyes are on the future as Gohan and Piccolo wind down their theatrical run. It won't be long before Dragon Ball Super runs into its Blu-ray release, and we have been given a look at the bundle at last.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates Mirko in Season Six With New Art
If you had to deem one hero in My Hero Academia's sixth season as the "MVP", you'd find few anime viewers that don't agree that the rabbit hero Mirko is taking the title. Laying everything on the line in her fight against the High-End Nomu, continuing to bounce around the battle despite losing a limb in the process, Mirko has received new art from creator Kohei Horikoshi, helping to show how beloved the top hero has become among UA Academy fans.
International Business Times
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]
A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Getting Free Demo
During today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be made available today on all of the game's current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The third-person mode will be sold as part of the upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC, and as part of the game's Gold Edition. However, players will be able to test it for 60 minutes before they commit to buying. The demo will also include the traditional first-person mode for those that have yet to play the game in any capacity. The demo will be available starting at 4 p.m. PT on October 20th.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Where Will Chainsaw Man Season One End?
Chainsaw Man might run away with the title of "biggest new anime of 2022," and with two episodes already released, fans have fallen in love with Denji and his fellow devil hunters. The first season from Studio MAPPA, the same production house responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan's final season, has been revealed to have around twelve episodes in total, around half what many other first seasons have when it comes to total installments. Based on the original manga, we think we have a good idea of where season one will end.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
With Rebecca, Cyberpunk Cosplayers Aim For The Target
This incredible costume demonstrates why Rebecca was such a standout character in the otherwise chaotic series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which launched on Netflix earlier this Fall to a great deal of critical acclaim. However, it was not until Studio Trigger came to life via their different anime lens that Cyberpunk gained...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Comic-Accurate Look For Skaar
One of the most unpredictable things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the novelty of seeing some pretty unconventional comic characters translated into live-action. The latest to join the list is Skaar (Will Deusner), who made his surprise MCU debut in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last month. The character has a unique pedigree and aesthetic in the pages of Marvel Comics, which left some slightly baffled by his She-Hulk cameo. In particular, some fans were surprised with the aesthetic and hairstyle of Skaar in live-action, but a new piece of concept art shows some different visions for the series.
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals Blackbeard's Crew's Wild New Powers
One Piece is now in the midst of the first phase of the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed all of the wild new Devil Fruit powers Blackbeard's crew has been stealing since we had seen them last! Blackbeard's first big move on the rest of the seas is still one that series creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to explain how it worked. Not only was the future Emperor shown to be able to wield two Devil Fruit abilities at once, but he was able to steal one before it returned to be a physical Devil Fruit in nature again.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Ruined By Inferior Port
Today, Nintendo Switch users were surprised to see that Alan Wake Remastered was given a stealth release by Epic Games. The game is currently available on the eShop with a 20% discount, making it $23.99. Unfortunately, there might have been a reason that the port was dropped with little fanfare: it seems the game has a few problems on Switch. On social media, many Switch users are reporting that the game looks noticeably worse than the version that launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. For a version that's supposed to be "remastered," that's quite disappointing!
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Makes a Huge Change to Trainer Battles
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has made a massive change to trainer battles, which could change the way many players engage with the game. Earlier this week, several websites released previews for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, having played a development build of the game for one hour. The previews revealed several new pieces of information about the upcoming Pokemon games, including a massive change to trainer battles in the wild. In every previous Pokemon game, trainer battles were automatically triggered when players came into the line of sight of the NPC. However, trainer battles are now optional, as players will have to engage with a trainer by speaking to them to trigger a battle.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
