One Piece is now in the midst of the first phase of the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed all of the wild new Devil Fruit powers Blackbeard's crew has been stealing since we had seen them last! Blackbeard's first big move on the rest of the seas is still one that series creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to explain how it worked. Not only was the future Emperor shown to be able to wield two Devil Fruit abilities at once, but he was able to steal one before it returned to be a physical Devil Fruit in nature again.

2 DAYS AGO