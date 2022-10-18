Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
An unjustly unloved creature feature butchered by the studio assimilates a newfound audience
In the majority of cases, audiences will respond much better to a gory creature feature than critics, but that didn’t turn out to be the case with 1997’s Mimic. Notable for marking the Hollywood debuts of both future two-time Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro and his Blade II cohort Norman Reedus, the sci-fi action horror was drastically altered by studio interference.
ComicBook
The Equalizer 3 Starts Production, First Look Cast Photos Revealed
Sony Pictures has taken to social media to confirm that filming is officially underway on The Equalizer 3. The new movie in the action-thriller franchise which will bring back Denzel Washington and feature director Antoine Fuqua once again behind the camera. Perhaps the most exciting thing for the threequel though is that actress Dakota Fanning, who previously appeared alongside Denzel in the 2004 movie Man on Fire, will reunite with the Academy Award winner for the new movie. Also confirmed to appear is Gaia Scodellaro, what role the two newcomers to the franchise will play has not been confirmed, but you can see the first photos below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
Black Adam Headed Towards Big International Opening at Box Office
Black Adam is finally in theaters and the Dwayne Johnson-starring film is headed towards a big opening weekend at the international box office. According to updated numbers on Saturday, Black Adam added 19 more markets on Friday and currently has an international box office haul of $30.2 million for its first three days in theaters (via Deadline). The film is currently tracking for an international opening weekend total in the $70 million range.
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
wegotthiscovered.com
A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two
Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
DC wants to better compete with Marvel movies, but its plan is already facing severe roadblocks
Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rebuild the DC universe in the mold of Marvel movies. But it's already facing roadblocks, with many different parties in the mix with their own visions. The company has arguably done its own damage to the DC brand it says it wants to "protect." When...
Santa Fe International Film Festival 2022 Winners Include ‘Scarborough’, Julian Rubinstein Docu ‘The Holly’
The 14th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced its juried award winners for the event which has run from Oct. 19-23. More than 100 filmmakers have traveled to the Land of Enchantment state to show off their cinematic wares. Says SFiFF Artistic Director Jacques Paisner, “We play strange movies, small movies and foreign films, and the audience is keen on a chance to see something they wouldn’t otherwise experience.” Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight is Qatsi trilogy filmmaker Godfrey Reggio who is here with his new documentary, scored by longtime collaborator Phillip Glass and edited by Jon Kane, Once...
ComicBook
Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer Featuring Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Released
Marvel's dark Spider-Man tale is now on sale, and a new trailer for Deadly Neighborhood of Spider-Man features music from one of the book's creators: Taboo of the Blackeyed Peas. The five-issue limited series comes from writers Taboo and B. Earl, and artist Juan Ferreyra, and pits Peter Parker against the legendary X-Men villain known as the Demon Bear. Peter's greatest nightmares are brought to the surface in Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the comic's trailer features Taboo's "Welcome to the Neighborhood," an original track by the Grammy Award-winning member of the Black Eyed Peas.
