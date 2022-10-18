Marvel Studios has been doing really great launching their latest saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Multiverse Saga began with Phase Four and has slowly delved into the main focus with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase Four and Phase Five will launch guns blazing with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel has a bunch of projects in the works that probably won't have anything to do with the multiverse like Wonder Man. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is developing Wonder Man alongside Andrew Guest as the scribe. Fans have been wondering who could star as the character, with some hoping Nathan Fillion could fill the role. But earlier today an unsubstantiated rumor revealed that Aquaman star and Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II is in talks to play Simon Williams / Wonder Man. Now, one fan has created a piece of fan art that shows the actor as Wonder Man.

2 DAYS AGO