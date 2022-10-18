Read full article on original website
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
Black Adam Opening Night Preview Box Office Numbers Are Out
Black Adam opened strong on its preview night Thursday, raking in $7.6 million and remaining on track for upwards of $60 million this weekend. The number tops preview night box office takes for a number of Dwayne Johnson-fronted hits, including Jumanji: the Next Level ($4.7 million) and Fast and Furious 6 ($7.5 million), but falls short of some more recent ones, including Furious 7 ($15.8 million) and Fate of the Furious ($10.4 million). It also brings it roughly into line with modest superhero hits like Shazam! (which earned $5.9 million on its first Thursday, but had already made $9.2 million due to early fan screenings) and Ant-Man ($6.4 million).
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Black Adam Box Office To Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Opening Weekend Ever
Black Adam is about to become Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biggest opening weekend as a leading man. The film already became Johnson's biggest opening day ever, earning $25 million on Friday alone. The film's three-day opening total is climbing to more than $60 million, Johnson's strongest start. Black Adam setting a career record for Johnson comes with it carrying a B+ CinemaScore. There's also a clear contrast between critics and audience on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site. Only 41% of critics have reviewed Black Adam positively, amounting to a "rotten" aggregate score. However, 89% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site gave it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
Marvel Fan Art Shows How Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Could Look as Wonder Man Amidst Rumors
Marvel Studios has been doing really great launching their latest saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Multiverse Saga began with Phase Four and has slowly delved into the main focus with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase Four and Phase Five will launch guns blazing with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel has a bunch of projects in the works that probably won't have anything to do with the multiverse like Wonder Man. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is developing Wonder Man alongside Andrew Guest as the scribe. Fans have been wondering who could star as the character, with some hoping Nathan Fillion could fill the role. But earlier today an unsubstantiated rumor revealed that Aquaman star and Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II is in talks to play Simon Williams / Wonder Man. Now, one fan has created a piece of fan art that shows the actor as Wonder Man.
The Crown Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix
The Crown Season 5 trailer has been released by Netflix, and you can watch it above! This new season of The Crown has never been more highly anticipated – or more divisive. Season 5 of the series will be tackling the modern era of British Royalty, particularly the story arc of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and all of the drama surrounding her, Prince Charles (Dominic West), and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton).
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Dwayne Johnson Wants to See The Mummy Returns Co-Star Brendan Fraser "On Oscar Stage" for The Whale
Brendan Fraser's performance in The Whale is already getting a lot of awards buzz ahead of its theatrical debut in December, and while fans of the actor are thrilled for the recognition and attention Fraser is getting, there's someone else who is just as excited for the star and who wants to see him on the Oscar stage — Dwayne Johnson. The Black Adam star recently told MTV News (via EW) that he wants to see his The Mummy Returns co-star "go all the way" and bring home an Academy Award for his work in The Whale and deliver an amazing speech.
Did Marvel Just Confirm the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?
A new promotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have confirmed who will be the new Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther has the tough task of continuing the franchise without Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died of colon cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios has chosen not to recast the role of T'Challa, though there is a segment of fandom petitioning for a new actor to step into the role to keep the character of T'Challa alive and well. The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) donning the Vibranium suit, and now a new video appears to confirm it as well.
Black Adam Audiences Are Losing It Over Credit Scene, "Loudest Reaction From a Crowd I've Ever Heard"
Black Adam is well on its way to a sizable opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the film's projected $60 million haul could end up being the biggest debut for any film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever appeared in. While the movie seemingly begins to connect a few of DC's film franchises into one continuity, the picture's post-credits scene has lit the internet ablaze. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Adam post-credits scene!
Shazam! Writer Reveals Origin of DC Movie's Most Shocking Scene
Former DC Films chief Walter Hamada left Warner Bros. Discovery yesterday, but according to Shazam! writer Henry Gayden, it was Hamada whose instincts led to one of the film's most surprising scenes: the one where Billy Batson realizes that he was not orphaned, but abandoned. In a Twitter thread dedicated to the moment, Gayden revealed that early drafts of the script found Billy visiting his parents' grave, up until Hamada suggested writing an alternate version where Billy's mother was alive, but did not want to reunite with him. Gayden admitted that his first instinct was to say that the idea was too dark, and would not fit with the tone of the relatively family-friendly Shazam!.
Black Adam Headed Towards Big International Opening at Box Office
Black Adam is finally in theaters and the Dwayne Johnson-starring film is headed towards a big opening weekend at the international box office. According to updated numbers on Saturday, Black Adam added 19 more markets on Friday and currently has an international box office haul of $30.2 million for its first three days in theaters (via Deadline). The film is currently tracking for an international opening weekend total in the $70 million range.
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy
Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
Black Adam Almost Didn't Show SPOILER's Face
Black Adam's big cameo almost featured a faceless version of a DC Comics hero. Cinematographer Lawrence Sher told The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast that Henry Cavill's return as Superman was far from a sure thing. In fact, his face didn't make it into the post credits scene until late in the game. Sher said, "If we can get Henry to be in it, then we'll figure that out on a future date." Of course, Dwayne Johnson had been pushing for the established Superman to appear as the hero for a while. Jaume Collet-Serra also did some arguing for the star as well. The cinematographer also remembered how the director approached such a tricky situation.
Nope Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date
As 2022 winds down, there are still some big movies to look forward to and a lot of fan favorites that people are still reflecting on. Jordan Peele's Nope hit theatres earlier this year and was a hit among critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and a 69% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "work of art." Nope is currently available on Digital HD, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this month. Next month, the movie will also be available to stream on Peacock.
Star Wars: Andor Releases First Soundtrack, Including Viral Club Beat
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is seven episodes deep on Disney+, and fans still have five more to look forward to in addition to a second season. There's been a lot to love about the show from the cast to the sets and story, and there's also been a great score composed by Nicholas Britell who previously won an Emmy for creating the Succession theme. If you're a fan of Andor's music, you're in luck, because the first soundtrack is officially available.
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
Back to the Future the Musical Trailer Reveals Surprise Guest
Back to the Future is heading to Broadway. Today marks "Back to the Future Day," and the popular 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is racing back into the public's eye with Back to the Future The Musical. Fans recently got to witness a reunion between Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic Con. The Broadway preview of Back to the Future arrives at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, 2023, with tickets going on sale October 28th. Roger Bart is portraying Doc Brown. However, a trailer for the Broadway production also features Christopher Lloyd in a surprise role.
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
