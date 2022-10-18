Read full article on original website
The Crown Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix
The Crown Season 5 trailer has been released by Netflix, and you can watch it above! This new season of The Crown has never been more highly anticipated – or more divisive. Season 5 of the series will be tackling the modern era of British Royalty, particularly the story arc of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and all of the drama surrounding her, Prince Charles (Dominic West), and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton).
Star Wars: Andor Releases First Soundtrack, Including Viral Club Beat
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is seven episodes deep on Disney+, and fans still have five more to look forward to in addition to a second season. There's been a lot to love about the show from the cast to the sets and story, and there's also been a great score composed by Nicholas Britell who previously won an Emmy for creating the Succession theme. If you're a fan of Andor's music, you're in luck, because the first soundtrack is officially available.
Some good news for Netflix, with subscriber gains
LOS ANGELES – After two consecutive quarters of subscriber decline, Netflix said its prospects look brighter for the second half of the year as it prepares to launch a cheaper streaming plan with commercials. The company also continues to invest in other areas, including gaming. It currently has roughly 35 games and 55 in development. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based streamer added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, beating projections...
Amazon Prime Video Cancels Comedy Series From Parenthood Creator After One Season
Having premiered earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has cancelled their hit comedy series. . Hailing from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the show won't be moving forward and has been concluded after its first season. Inspired by the Israeli series On the Spectrum, the show followed a trio of 20-something roommates all who were on the autism spectrum. Katims himself has a son who is autistic and all three of the show's leads, Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, are on the spectrum as well.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
Nope Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date
As 2022 winds down, there are still some big movies to look forward to and a lot of fan favorites that people are still reflecting on. Jordan Peele's Nope hit theatres earlier this year and was a hit among critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and a 69% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "work of art." Nope is currently available on Digital HD, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this month. Next month, the movie will also be available to stream on Peacock.
Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out
During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Shambles Online With Blu-Ray Release Date
One of the weirdest — and arguably, most critically-panned — comic book movie franchises is back for more. This week, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, a direct-to-video follow-up to the Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges-led R.I.P.D., which was first released in 2013. This new film will be a prequel, focusing on the origin story of Roy Pulsipher, an Old West sheriff who will be portrayed by Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan. The cast also includes Penelope Mitchell, Richard Fleeshman, Jake Choi, and Kerry Knuppe.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Gets New Teaser, Pushes Back Premiere Date
Earlier this month, AMC+ confirmed that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches would make their debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 5th, but a new teaser for the upcoming series has a bit of good news for fans eager to dive into the next installment of AMC's Immortal Universe. On Saturday, the network released a new teaser for the eagerly anticipated series that revealed a slight shift in its premiere date — as well as that it will now be airing on AMC as well.
Black Adam Box Office To Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Opening Weekend Ever
Black Adam is about to become Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biggest opening weekend as a leading man. The film already became Johnson's biggest opening day ever, earning $25 million on Friday alone. The film's three-day opening total is climbing to more than $60 million, Johnson's strongest start. Black Adam setting a career record for Johnson comes with it carrying a B+ CinemaScore. There's also a clear contrast between critics and audience on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site. Only 41% of critics have reviewed Black Adam positively, amounting to a "rotten" aggregate score. However, 89% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site gave it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy
Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.
Black Adam Opening Night Preview Box Office Numbers Are Out
Black Adam opened strong on its preview night Thursday, raking in $7.6 million and remaining on track for upwards of $60 million this weekend. The number tops preview night box office takes for a number of Dwayne Johnson-fronted hits, including Jumanji: the Next Level ($4.7 million) and Fast and Furious 6 ($7.5 million), but falls short of some more recent ones, including Furious 7 ($15.8 million) and Fate of the Furious ($10.4 million). It also brings it roughly into line with modest superhero hits like Shazam! (which earned $5.9 million on its first Thursday, but had already made $9.2 million due to early fan screenings) and Ant-Man ($6.4 million).
