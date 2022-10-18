ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is fall in Wisconsin: Milwaukee-area temperatures could reach 70 degrees over the weekend

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
It'll be in the mid-to-upper 60s Friday and Saturday and could reach the low 70s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan. The forecast also calls for sunny conditions.

Highs will hover in the mid-40s through Wednesday before a gradual warming trend begins on Thursday.

Those who live farther inland are more likely to crack 70 degrees on Sunday. It'll likely remain in the upper 60s close to Lake Michigan.

The chilly weather the region has experienced in recent days is thanks to a pattern of cold air spilling down from Canada, said Jaclyn Anderson, weather service meteorologist.

"As that system starts to pull off and move over the northeast parts of the country, we will start to see a gradual rebound in some warmer air moving in from the south and west," she said.

The temperatures expected for the weekend aren't too unusual for this time of year, Anderson said.

Milwaukee's normal temperature is in the low 60s, so the current cold snap is about 20 degrees below normal, she said.

Still, temperatures in autumn tend to vary widely. The record high for Oct. 23 — Sunday this year — is 84 degrees, set in 1964. And the lowest high was 35 degrees, set in 1981.

"It's not uncommon for the temperature fluctuations like we're seeing," Anderson said.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

