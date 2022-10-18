ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Here's how New Philadelphia residents can get tickets to the Phila-Dover football game

NEW PHILADELPHIA − New Philadelphia residents can get their tickets to the Phila-Dover football game today.

Adult tickets will be sold for $7 each starting at 6 p.m. today in the New Philadelphia High School gym lobby. Use Door 17. Tickets will be available until they are sold out or until 7:30 p.m. today.

Any unsold adult tickets will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the high school gym lobby.

How do New Philadelphia students get tickets?

High school students who have a Spirit Pass can use the pass for entrance to the game Friday. High school students who do not have a Spirit Pass can purchase student tickets during school hours through Thursday at the Athletic Department. On Friday, tickets will be sold until 1 p.m. Student tickets are $5 each.

Welty Middle School students who have a Spirit Pass will be able to use the pass for entrance to the game Friday. Welty students who do not have a Spirit Pass can purchase student tickets from 7:10 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. Friday in the Welty lobby. Student tickets are $5 each.

Elementary students who have a Spirit Pass will be able to use the pass for entrance to the game Friday. For elementary students who do not have a Spirit Pass, parents can purchase elementary student tickets from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the high school gym lobby. Student tickets are $5 each.

Friday's game, which begins at 7 p.m. at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium, will not be streamed live online by any local, state or national high school media source, the district has announced.

WJER plans to broadcast live from the game, which can be heard on 1450AM, 100.9FM, at wjer.com or on its app.

We are aware of sites advertising video live streaming for up to $9.95

