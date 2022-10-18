What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free.

Thursday

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

SRD’s Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Ride the hay trailer with a spooky storyteller and sometimes other creepy characters. This is 15 minutes long and kid friendly. There is mention of death, murder, ghosts, etc. The ride leaves every 20 minutes. You can pay cash, card or Venmo at the loading point. Cost is $5 per rider ages 2 and older. Meet at East Terry and Princeton streets near ISU.

Thursday-Saturday

Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year will feature The Legend of the Iron Door, the cursed swamp, and a Monster Museum. No blood or gore. Lanterns available for no jump scares. On Thursday, there will be an After Hours Ghost Investigation starting at 10:30 p.m. RSVP at hauntedhollowpocatello.com.

Boo at the Zoo returns to the Idaho Falls Zoo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. each night. The event features family-friendly costume contests, trick-or-treat stations, games and more. Advanced tickets are $7 each for ages 3 and up ($10 each at the door on event days); 2 and under are free. Get tickets at bit.ly/3BosPz9.

“Top Gun Maverick” will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at ISU, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Friday

Amvets will host its second annual pumpkin carving contest from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. There will be prizes for the cutest, scariest, funniest and most creative pumpkins. Admission is free.

The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St., will host a pumpkin carving contest from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. To enter, purchase a pumpkin from the greenhouse on the night of the event. You can bring your own carving tools or you can purchase a kit there. Spectators can cheer on participants and enjoy free cider and donuts.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The ISU Jazz and Commercial Music concert is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for adults is $8, ISU Faculty and Staff is $6, pre-college age students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Friday & Saturday

SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in downtown Pocatello. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8 to 15. To purchase tickets, visit www.historicdown-townpocatello.com.

SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds returns on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October in the D barn at the fairgrounds in Pocatello. This is open to all ages and scare levels. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 3 to 11, and children 2 and under get in free. Purchase tickets at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srdshaunt. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

The Nightmare On Whitaker haunted attraction will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, as well as Halloween night. The attraction is at 5297 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Spooky Skate from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All ages welcome. Get ready for spooky music, treats, games and prizes for best costumes.

3G Country will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Friday, Saturday & Tuesday

The Blackfoot Community Players will put on a production of “Wait Until Dark” on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at blackfootcomm-unityplayers.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.

Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host a free, family-friendly Halloween festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest (costumes must be family appropriate), trick-or-treating and much more.

The city of Soda Springs invites you to the first-ever Soda Springs Halloween Street Party on Saturday. The fun starts at 10 a.m. with vendor booths on Main Street and a Spirit Search at the historic Enders Hotel. Then get decked out in your favorite costume for the Costume Party Street Dance from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Every Saturday for the month of October, you can get your fix of Team Roping at the Bannock County Event Center. Bring the family to Load ‘em in the Dark’s Super Saturdays, presented by Logan Coach Trailers. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Idaho State football plays Northern Arizona this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello will host the second annual Fall Fossil Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Explore how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the Buzzsaw Shark in action, and get creative with natural materials. Tickets can be purchased online at isu.edu/imnh or at the door. Plan for 1.5 to two hours to explore all the activities. Be prepared for colder weather as the event will be outside and inside.

The Hive Venue, 383 E. Chubbuck Road, will host the Fall Bridal Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Cole Chevrolet, 1325 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host its annual Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

Comedy movie “Spin Me Round” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Monday

The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Monday & Tuesday

Zoo Lights will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Zoo. Enjoy the beautiful lights as you stroll the zoo. Tickets are available at the gate for $7 for adults, $4.50 for kids 3 to 12, and $0.50 for ages 2 and under.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Back by popular demand, “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $25 to $55 and may be purchased online at www.idahofallsarts.org, by phone at 208-522-0471 or at the Theater Box Office. The Colonial Theater is located at 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.