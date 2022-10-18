ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Marion City Auditor Miranda Meginness to run as independent in 2023 election cycle

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
The City of Marion's auditor says she plans to run as an independent candidate during the 2023 election cycle, citing a desire to remove politics from the elected office as much as possible.

Miranda Meginness was appointed by the Marion County Republican Party Central Committee to serve out the unexpired term of the former auditor Robert Landon III in November 2021. Landon, a Republican, resigned from the office amid controversy in October 2021. He defeated longtime auditor Kelly Carr, a Democrat, in the November 2019 general election to win the office.

"This job, obviously, there is a political aspect to (the city auditor's position)," said Meginness. "That being said, after being in here and seeing what all it is that we do, I don't necessarily believe that there should be a political aspect to it. ... I don't think politics belongs in this office. You can ask any member of my staff, I don't run this office like a political office. We have a job to do and our job is to make sure that the city can function with the funds that we have. That's what I live by."

Meginness became a member of the Marion County Republican Party Central Committee in November 2021 and then ran without opposition when she was elected to the committee in the May 2, 2022, primary election, representing Marion 5-H. She officially resigned from the GOP central committee effective July 22, 2022.

Meginness said that she's received no feedback from Republican Party leadership since submitting her resignation. Central Committee Chairman Ken Stiverson was not available for comment.

Prior to being appointed last year to serve as auditor by the local GOP, Meginness said she had no party affiliation, noting that she had only voted in general elections. According to the Marion County Board of Elections website, she voted in the 2016 and 2020 November general elections. No party affiliation was listed in her voting record. She said she didn't even vote for herself in the May 2 primary election when she was elected to the GOP central committee.

"I don't have any problems with the Republican Party. I don't have any problems with the Democratic Party. I never have," Meginness said. "I just personally don't think that I've ever fit in one particular party specifically, which is why I never put that label next to my name."

Turning to the 2023 election cycle, the auditor's office will be on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election next year. Meginness said her decision to run as an independent candidate boiled down to a "moral question" for her.

"Do I put the label on my name and run with a party (affiliation) when I never in the last 13 years never subscribed to a party before? Do I do that just for the sake of getting the job or do I stay true to myself and maintain my independence and do what I feel is right? And do I stick to my guns and take the politics out of it?" Meginness said.

"After a lot of conversation with my husband and after a lot of debate, (running as an independent candidate) was ultimately the decision I chose to go with," she added. "Like I said, I don't think this office should be political so I'm taking the politics out."

Meginness said she isn't trying to make any type of grand statement by running as an independent candidate, she "just wants what's best for Marion."

"I'm not from here. I've been here for seven and a half years. I'm raising my kids here. My husband and I got married here 10 years ago," she said. "I've heard wonderful stories about what life was like in Marion, you know, 20, 30, 40 years ago from my husband and his family. My only goal, at the end of the day, is to do what's best, not only for the city of Marion, but for the people of Marion, and help get us back to where things were good. I just know there could be so much more and I want to help get us there."

As someone who has never engaged much in politics, Meginness said she has zero experience running a campaign - the successful run without opposition for the GOP central committee aside.

"Honestly, I have no idea and that's the part that kind of terrifies me," she said. "I've done job interviews where you essentially have to sell yourself for the position and I don't do too bad in those, but (campaigning for an elected office) is something that I never, ever thought that I would be doing. I genuinely don't even know where to start. So the board of elections is going to be hearing from me quite a bit. I check on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis, for the candidate guide just to get some sort of insight about what to expect.

"I've gotten bits and pieces of information from other elected officials about different ways to go about it, but as far as coming up with a strategy, it's just going to have to come as it comes because this is new to me. I don't know what to expect. I appreciate everyone who's supported me up to this point and I'm grateful for everyone who's stood behind me. It's been a long road and it's going to be a longer road next year."

Meginness' professional experience from 2011 to 2020 includes working in the following positions: cash office coordinator with TJX Companies; teller with Bank of America; member service representative with Navy Federal Credit Union; relationship banker with Huntington National Bank; customer service representative with Richwood Bank; independent agent with Montana Insurance Agency; and agency manager with DePolo & Associates Inc. in Marion.

The Marion Star

