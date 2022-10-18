ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Midland Mall is on the clock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Chemics vs. Chargers: reflecting on Midland's biggest sports rivalry

Thousands will descend upon the Midland Community Stadium this Friday for one of two reasons: Rooting for the Chemics or rooting for the Chargers. For about 50 years, Midland’s two high schools have butted heads over sports, but nothing compares to the fierceness of the Dow vs. Midland football rivalry. With many students coming and going through the high schools, the Daily News spoke with alumni around the city about their rivalry game memories.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November

Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
CARO, MI
recordpatriot.com

Every Midland Public Schools employee to receive one-time wage increase

Each Midland Public Schools employee will receive a one-time wage increase. Staff can choose a payroll addition or a contribution to a retirement plan for the stipend supported by the General Fund. Pay increases depend on which employee group that person is in, but will range between $500 and $1,000.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Thumb Region

A new business is joining the Thumb community. The Caro Centre on Caro Road, owned by Regency Properties, is welcoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the plaza. The news was announced just earlier this week, with still “a lot” of work to do. The retail store will be a total of 25,471 square feet.
CARO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy