Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
SEEN: Midlanders show their high school pride at Dow vs Midland football
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of Midlanders gather in stands to cheer the Dow High Chargers of the Midland High Chemics at their rivalry game on Oct. 21, 2022 at the Midland Community Stadium. The Chemics won in the end at 14-6.
Meridian Board of Education challenger responds to Midland Daily News questionnaire
Sanford resident Jennifer Holzinger is challenging three incumbents of the Meridian Public School Board of Education who filed to be on the ballot in the general election. Each candidate was provided a questionnaire by the Midland Daily News in the interest of area voters. Incumbents Michael Bowen, Dennis Cole and...
Midland Mall is on the clock
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
Chemics vs. Chargers: reflecting on Midland's biggest sports rivalry
Thousands will descend upon the Midland Community Stadium this Friday for one of two reasons: Rooting for the Chemics or rooting for the Chargers. For about 50 years, Midland’s two high schools have butted heads over sports, but nothing compares to the fierceness of the Dow vs. Midland football rivalry. With many students coming and going through the high schools, the Daily News spoke with alumni around the city about their rivalry game memories.
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November
Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
Every Midland Public Schools employee to receive one-time wage increase
Each Midland Public Schools employee will receive a one-time wage increase. Staff can choose a payroll addition or a contribution to a retirement plan for the stipend supported by the General Fund. Pay increases depend on which employee group that person is in, but will range between $500 and $1,000.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Thumb Region
A new business is joining the Thumb community. The Caro Centre on Caro Road, owned by Regency Properties, is welcoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the plaza. The news was announced just earlier this week, with still “a lot” of work to do. The retail store will be a total of 25,471 square feet.
