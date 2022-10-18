Read full article on original website
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
KFVS12
Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday
(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
wpsdlocal6.com
'That's just catastrophic,' low Mississippi River levels spell problems for local farmers
LAKE COUNTY, TN — Water levels on the Mississippi River remain at record lows, and until rain moves in, they'll stay that way. "Sort of looks like the Sahara desert across the way over there," said Lake County Mayor Danny Cook. He said this is the first time he's ever seen the river look this dry.
lakecountybanner.com
Sinova Global to invest $150 million in Lake County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sinova Global officials announced today the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new...
KFVS12
First Responders and EMA personnel attend the 10th annual Weathering the Storm conference
MARION, IL. (KFVS) - Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn’t hit our area, but if one does, they want to be prepared for whatever happens. That’s why they came together Wednesday for the annual ‘Weathering the Storm’ conference at The Pavilion at Marion. 200...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
wsiu.org
Darren Bailey makes stops in Southern Illinois Thursday on his state wide bus tour
Republican Governor candidate Darren Bailey is on a state wide bus tour and made stops in the area Thursday. Darren Bailey and his running mate Stephanie Trussell made a stop in Marion Thursday encouraging people to register and vote. Bailey says the current administration has put to many financial burdens...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
KFVS12
Safety on the Mississippi River
Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
KFVS12
Challenges continue at hospitals in aftermath of COVID-19
KFVS12
MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators
KFVS12
Heartland students experience live court hearing
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
KFVS12
Homeless organization looking for new changes in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless. Street Level is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something...
KFVS12
Homeless advocacy group requests new changes
KFVS12
Preparing for a disaster
foodmanufacturing.com
Startup Bourbon Producer Announces $26M Expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum in the state's bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry...
