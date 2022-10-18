ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

KFVS12

Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday

(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
MISSOURI STATE
lakecountybanner.com

Sinova Global to invest $150 million in Lake County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sinova Global officials announced today the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new...
LAKE COUNTY, TN
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Safety on the Mississippi River

Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Challenges continue at hospitals in aftermath of COVID-19

The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings, which is part of the reason emergency room wait times can be long.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland students experience live court hearing

Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year. A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homeless advocacy group requests new changes

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. If you have any concerns or solutions for better public transportation in Cape Girardeau, you will have an opportunity to voice them tomorrow. "Weather...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Preparing for a disaster

Work continues at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau where crews are renovating the pond. This is part of the city's Capaha Park General Park Improvement plan. An organization in Cape is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless and is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
foodmanufacturing.com

Startup Bourbon Producer Announces $26M Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum in the state's bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry...
FULTON COUNTY, KY

