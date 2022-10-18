ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa absentee voting starts October 19

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIWvO_0iddoYtT00

Absentee voting for Iowans for the 2022 general election starts on Wednesday, October 19. That’s the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Over 144,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots so far. The deadline for requesting one to be mailed is Monday, October 24.

“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available by clicking here . Voters can track the status of their request and ballot at that site. County auditors must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8 for them to be counted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Voters Will Decide if Gun-Related Amendment is Added to Constitution

(Radio Iowa) Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago — after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
IOWA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor

In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, October 20th, 2022

(Statewide) -- A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor. Iowa has nearly three-point-two million residents, ranking it the 31st most populous state in the U-S. The report found about 87-percent, or one-point-two million Iowans, who work in the private sector were offered employer-sponsored insurance last year.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing

WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?

Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

What manufacturing workers make in Iowa

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest

You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa

I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Bloomfield Doctor Sanctioned by Iowa Board of Medicine for the Third Time

A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. As first reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public, and improper management of medical records.
BLOOMFIELD, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Safe2Help helps IL students share safety issues

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Safe2Help program is marking its one year anniversary by reporting that it has received 873 public interactions statewide. Safe2Help Illinois is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7. Students can use a free app, text/phone, or the website to share school safety issues in a confidential environment […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Eagle 102.3

Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US

It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy