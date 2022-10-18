Iowa absentee voting starts October 19

Absentee voting for Iowans for the 2022 general election starts on Wednesday, October 19. That’s the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Over 144,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots so far. The deadline for requesting one to be mailed is Monday, October 24.

“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available by clicking here . Voters can track the status of their request and ballot at that site. County auditors must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8 for them to be counted.

