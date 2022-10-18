Read full article on original website
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Returns For Liberty Flames Against BYU Cougars
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer returned to action during the Flames’ game against the BYU Cougars. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Brewer returned to the field for the first time...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Chaz Ah You Set To Make 2022 Debut Against Liberty
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s Chaz Ah You is returning to the football field. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Ah You will make his debut in the 2022 season on Saturday against the Liberty Flames. BYUtv pregame was the first to report the news on Saturday. It was reported that Ah You is expected to appear in 25 snaps against the Flames.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Liberty: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s game day for BYU/Liberty. A game that is important for both teams for different reasons. BYU is facing much scrutiny for how poorly the defense played last week. After losing two winnable games, will they get their season back on track?. For Liberty,...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua Explodes For 46 Yards, Cougars’ First TD Against Liberty
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua showed off his ability to get yards after the catch on a touchdown reception for the Cougars’ first points against the Liberty Flames. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. With...
kslsports.com
Alfrey Interception Leads BYU TD Against Liberty On Hall-Rex Connection
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s Talan Alfrey snagged an interception to set up a touchdown pass from Jaren Hall to Issac Rex during the Cougars’ game against the Liberty Flames. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. With 3:24...
kslsports.com
Liberty Uniform For BYU Game Reminds People Of Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football is gearing up for a game against an opponent in Liberty that is pulling out all the stops. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze already deemed this matchup the biggest football game in the history of the Flames. Hosting BYU fulfills a vision for Liberty that dates back to when Jerry Falwell Sr. founded the university in 1971. He wanted Liberty to become what BYU is to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for evangelicals.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Potential Starters, Surprise Players, And More
As of this writing, we are less than one week from seeing this BYU Basketball team in-person with the Blue-White scrimmage October 26. Other than a few guys getting temporarily dinged up, everyone outside of Trevin Knell is healthy and expected to be ready to go for the season opener (KNOCKING ON ALL THE WOOD AROUND ME AS I WRITE THIS). Knell had shoulder surgery in August and is expected to be out at least a couple more months.
kslsports.com
BYU/Liberty Football Game Officially Sold Out
PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s BYU/Liberty game at Williams Stadium in Virginia is sold out. Liberty Athletics announced the sold out ticket allotment on Thursday. It’s the first sell out in the history of the Liberty Flames football program. Williams Stadium holds 25,000 seats. The previous high for...
5-star football recruit Cormani McClain was once considering BYU. Here is where he’ll choose from
Cormani McClain, who was once a BYU Cougars football recruit, will choose among the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
kslsports.com
Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
kslsports.com
No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy
SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
kslsports.com
No. 21 Olympus Upsets No. 12 Payson To Advance In Playoffs
PAYSON, Utah – The No. 21 Olympus Titans went on the road and upset the No. 12 Payson Lions to advance from the first round of the 5A state playoffs. The Lions hosted the Titans on Friday, October 21. Olympus beat Payson, 24-8. The Titans took advantage of four...
kslsports.com
No. 23 Wasatch Stings No. 10 Woods Cross In First Round Upset
SALT LAKE CITY – The Wasatch Wasps snuck past the Woods Cross Wildcats for an upset victory on the road. After trailing by seven pionts following the first quarter, the Wasps outscored the Wildcats 21-7 during the second quarter. Wasatch added another touchdown during the third quarter to take a double-digit lead into the final 12 minutes. Woods Cross scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. A missed PAT on the Wildcats final score proved to be the difference in the game.Mack Kelson and Chris Cook each scored two touchdowns for the Wasps.
kslsports.com
Let Her Light Shine: Remembering Lauren McCluskey
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been exactly four years since Lauren McCluskey was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend on the University of Utah campus and her mother, Jill McCluskey is determined to make sure her daughter’s light continues to shine. Since Lauren was taken, McCluskey has started a foundation...
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
