Baldwin County, GA

13WMAZ

Bleckley County Elementary School produces daily newscast

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County Elementary School is bringing media to recess!. At BCES Best News, you can be the next Frank Malloy or Lori Johnson, or roll up your sleeves like Ben Jones. Two decades ago, Bleckley County Elementary started their first newscast. Every morning, Monday through...
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb celebrates 300th blighted home demolition

MACON, Ga. — The blight fight continues in Macon-Bibb. The county demolished its 300th blighted home Friday morning. The blight fight started in April 2021. They reached 100 homes in December 2021, and 200 homes in July of 2022. The 300th home was on Antioch Road in south Bibb,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We've learned where some of the criminals are': Bibb County shares update on crime rate, violence prevention plan

MACON, Ga. — Over the past year, Macon-Bibb County has poured millions into the Macon Violence Prevention program. The money pays for services like mental health counseling, youth mentorship opportunities and even a high-tech gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter. Tuesday, commissioners heard an update on the countywide anti-violence program....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
