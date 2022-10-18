MACON, Ga. — If you're driving down Houston Avenue, you will soon see three signs dedicated to the Cochran native Ike E. Mack. Mack has been preaching since June 1, 1986. He says helping people and preaching to those who come to his church, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, are his main goals. He says he is humbled to have a street named after him.

