Dublin educator named finalist for state Superintendent of the Year
MACON, Ga. — Celebrations are in order for Dublin City Schools. The district's Superintendent Fred Williams has been named one of four finalists for the 2023 state Superintendent of the Year. Williams has served in the role since 2015 when he became the district's first Black superintendent. Williams has...
Bleckley County Elementary School produces daily newscast
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County Elementary School is bringing media to recess!. At BCES Best News, you can be the next Frank Malloy or Lori Johnson, or roll up your sleeves like Ben Jones. Two decades ago, Bleckley County Elementary started their first newscast. Every morning, Monday through...
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
'No voice is too small': Georgia College students share ideas, concerns about upcoming elections
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — 'Ear' we go again! We had our second 13WMAZ Listening Lab Wednesday at the Georgia College & State University campus. We mostly had students stop by, but Jessica Cha was all ears when she went out there to talk to some folks, and find out what issues are on their minds.
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
Macon-Bibb celebrates 300th blighted home demolition
MACON, Ga. — The blight fight continues in Macon-Bibb. The county demolished its 300th blighted home Friday morning. The blight fight started in April 2021. They reached 100 homes in December 2021, and 200 homes in July of 2022. The 300th home was on Antioch Road in south Bibb,...
'They're only here when it's time to collect rent': Tenants upset with poor living conditions at Macon apartments
MACON, Ga. — A county code inspection recently found nearly 30 violations at a south Macon apartment complex and tenants said they're fed up with management. One woman said maintenance would cancel her requests rather than fixing her problems, and she even said a closet door fell on her son.
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
Student loan forgiveness application now available for Central Georgians
MACON, Ga. — The Department of Education has officially launched the student loan forgiveness application. You can apply for up to $20,000 of aid now through December 31 of next year. J.J. Arias, an economics professor at Georgia College, says the program benefits those who borrowed to go to...
Warner Robins takes new steps toward city center, school zone cameras; Vietnam Veterans Memorial deal remains paused
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Monday night, Warner Robins mayor and council took another step in bringing a downtown area to the city. In August, city leaders agreed on a $1.6 million contract for land to build a city center. That contract included about 6 acres of land. "Bring space...
'We want to make a difference': Macon woman creates street sign honoring longtime pastor
MACON, Ga. — If you're driving down Houston Avenue, you will soon see three signs dedicated to the Cochran native Ike E. Mack. Mack has been preaching since June 1, 1986. He says helping people and preaching to those who come to his church, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, are his main goals. He says he is humbled to have a street named after him.
#Scene13: Lake Joy Trails of Terror gives you a scare for a good cause
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Lake Joy Trails of Terror was listed as the top haunted house in Georgia by frightfind.com. This Halloween, you can test your luck. "It's all hands on. You will be put in body bags, freezers, and strapped to the wall. They will feed you crazy stuff or duck tape your mouth shut," owner Mike Kelly said.
'A really big shock': Family wants closure as search for man who went under at Lake Juliette continues
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Houston County man at Lake Juliette continued Wednesday, and a family member says they're just hoping for closure. Ashleen Ash says she's the niece of Rickey Mercer, the man who went missing after his boat capsized Tuesday. "He was just...
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings 'Unite Georgia' campaign to Macon
MACON, Ga. — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an appearance in Bibb County. Walker continued his "Unite Georgia Bus Tour" in Macon. Thursday morning, Walker held a rally outside of the Sanford Insurance building on Forsyth Road. Walker was accompanied by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and a...
'We've learned where some of the criminals are': Bibb County shares update on crime rate, violence prevention plan
MACON, Ga. — Over the past year, Macon-Bibb County has poured millions into the Macon Violence Prevention program. The money pays for services like mental health counseling, youth mentorship opportunities and even a high-tech gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter. Tuesday, commissioners heard an update on the countywide anti-violence program....
Bibb County hiring part-time deputies in order to help ease shortage
MACON, Ga. — If you're a retired deputy, or an officer looking for part-time work, the Bibb County Sheriff's office wants you. In a news conference Monday morning, city officials announced they will be offering part-time deputy jobs. It's another attempt to address their shortage of deputies and get...
'Leaving me with a total of $49': Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full
MACON, Ga. — No money, more problems?. Several Hartley Bridge Road Kroger employers say they have been paid late for weeks, and when the money comes, it doesn't come in full. "It all started October the 6th, that's the first day my check was late, and it all just...
Rangers searching for missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.:. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. A man and a woman were in a small boat that took...
'Think Before You Move' chess event and leadership conference held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A non-profit organization addressed violence in Macon in a creative way on Saturday. The event was called 'Think Before You Move,' and several kids and families attended. The anti-violence event used chess as a metaphor to get kids to think about the consequences of their actions.
'Something that might continue': Byron police warning businesses after men steal grease from Dairy Queen
The Byron Police Department is looking for two men who were seen emptying a grease trap of the Dairy Queen in Byron on October 7. Kash Momin owns the Dairy Queen in Byron and says two weeks ago, as he was taking orders, he noticed something weird. "I was working...
