TOWN OF MISHICOT (WLUK) -- Two men were injured when an SUV rolled over Wednesday afternoon between Mishicot and Two Rivers. Manitowoc County sheriff's deputies say they were called to Highway 147, north of Sturm Road, just after 4:45 p.m. Investigators determined the driver, a 53-year-old Two Rivers man, was headed north when he lost control around a curve. His vehicle went off the road, flipped over and ended up in a farm field.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO