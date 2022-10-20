Cast of 'A Different World' reunites at Wilmington Public Library, one of many speaker events

The Wilmington Public Library recently hosted the cast of "A Different World" as part of their "Choppin' It Up" speaker series.

The series is one of many held at the library, featuring in-person discussions with well-known personalities such as Jennifer Lewis of 'black-ish', Angela Davis, LeVar Burton, Charles Blow, Ana Navarro, and many more.

Speakers are presented in the fall, but community service events are held throughout the year, earning the library national recognition recently.

The library was chosen from 30 finalists to be the winner of the nation's highest award for museums and libraries - the National Medal of Museum and Library Service.

Events are free, but require registration.

10 East 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

302-571-7400