Lagrange, GA

Georgia man charged with filming underneath woman’s skirt at grocery store

By Nicole Sanders
 4 days ago

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A man was arrested after a woman claimed he used his phone to take photos and videos up her skirt at a Kroger grocery store in LaGrange, Georgia.

On Sunday, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the victim. This victim gave a description of the suspect to both police and Kroger staff, who found surveillance video of the suspect. Photos from the video were posted on social media in an effort to identify the suspect.

Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough recalled

On Monday, Brandon Hill called police and offered to speak with detectives, where he told them that he was the man in the Kroger photos. The Investigation determined Hill took photos and possibly videos from up the victim’s skirt.

Hill, 34, was arrested and charged with “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department (706) 883-2603.

