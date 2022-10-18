Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
Harold Paul Saenz, 63
Mr. Harold Paul Saenz, age 63, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born June 7, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan but was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee by his aunt after the death of his mother during his childbirth. He was a member of Second Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Saenz was a retired security officer employed by hospitals and also was a mental health worker. He enjoyed working with his hands, including machining, and building models and motors. He is preceded in death by his parents, his uncle, and aunt Ruth who raised him.
bbbtv12.com
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith, 75
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on February 24, 1947, in Roane County, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband James Thomas (Tommy) Smith, parents Arthur and Minnie McDaniel, grandchildren Ashley Russell and Eli Carter, brothers Carl McDaniel, James (Jim) McDaniel, and Johnny McDaniel; sisters: Betty (Becky) Hurst & Virginia (Ruth) Detrick. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Betty Colleen Montgomery, Tampa, FL
Mrs. Betty Colleen Montgomery, 80, of Tampa, Florida went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born May 17, 1942, in Fork Mountain, Tennessee to Huston and Callie Duncan. She is survived and greatly loved by her two daughters, Robin Carmona and Deede Eller; five...
bbbtv12.com
Glenna Sue Johnson, Harriman
Mrs. Glenna Sue Johnson, age 72 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:59 AM at her home surrounded by family, close friends, and the wonderful nurses of Caris Hospice. Everyone that knew her called her “Sue”. She worked as a nurse for 30 years until she got hurt helping a patient of hers. She was loved the color purple, owls, and roosters. Sue was outgoing, a little wild, and liked to be the life of the party. As she grew older, she began to settle down and focus on her favorite job, being a “Meemaw”. She loved her grandkids with all her heart and even raised three of them with her beloved husband, Lonnie. Sue adored Lonnie. The two of them wanted to travel the world together. They would often take a road trip to Colorado to hunt, and it was on one of those trips that Sue killed her first deer. Even as they continued getting older, while raising kids again, they still managed to travel with the kids. She and Lonnie would take them to the Smokey Mountains every year for her birthday. She soon became a great grandmother which she loved even more, and they continued to make memories. She lost Lonnie in 2017, and while she enjoyed her time with her family, she missed Lonnie every day. Often Sue would say, “I’m grateful to be alive, but I’m ready when God calls for me. I won’t rush him, but I’ll be happy to be home with my husband.” After 5 years of memories and unfortunate illness, God called Sue home. She is no longer suffering, nor is she in pain. She is not alone, nor is she sad. She is at home with her husband.
bbbtv12.com
Linda Lee Walker, Clinton
Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton Tennessee was born to the late Paul D. Neumann and Jean Carlson Peters on June 8th, 1948 in Duluth Minnesota. Her passion was exploring family history and researching family lineage. She adored her grandkids, birdwatching, and Swedish Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a member of the National Genealogical Society and Norris United Methodist Church.
bbbtv12.com
Ada Ann Misek Healey, Clinton
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN, and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.
bbbtv12.com
Elenora W. Johnson, Coalfield
Elenora W. Johnson, age 89 of Coalfield passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at American House Senior Living in Knoxville. She was a lifelong member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield. She was born and raised in Coalfield and graduated from Coalfield High School. She worked as a teacher’s...
bbbtv12.com
Chili Supper Fundraiser
Appalachian Arts Craft Center (AACC) in Clinton, TN is hosting its annual Chili Supper Fundraiser on November 13th at the Norris Community Building (20 Chestnut Road, Norris, TN) from 5:30-7:00 p.m. A chili dinner, silent auction and music will be provided to benefit the AACC. For more information on tickets...
bbbtv12.com
Hugh Thomas Christie II, Oak Ridge
Hugh Thomas Christie II, affectionately known as “Twoter”, age 65, of Oak Ridge, stepped into the eternal presence of his Heavenly Father on October 18, 2022. Twoter was a 1975 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He retired from the Oak Ridge National Lab after a 29-year career, starting as an electrician and retiring as a maintenance supervisor. He was a longtime member of Christ Community Church.
bbbtv12.com
Roane State EMS instructors recall rescue efforts during historic Kentucky flood
Two Roane State adjunct faculty members rescued more than 50 victims of the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky over the course of three days. With little advance notice on July 28, Sergeants First Class Tracy Banta and Giovanni DeZuani were ordered to fly by Blackhawk helicopter to Hazard, Kentucky, to provide rescue, medical, and disaster assistance.
Comments / 0