Mrs. Glenna Sue Johnson, age 72 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:59 AM at her home surrounded by family, close friends, and the wonderful nurses of Caris Hospice. Everyone that knew her called her “Sue”. She worked as a nurse for 30 years until she got hurt helping a patient of hers. She was loved the color purple, owls, and roosters. Sue was outgoing, a little wild, and liked to be the life of the party. As she grew older, she began to settle down and focus on her favorite job, being a “Meemaw”. She loved her grandkids with all her heart and even raised three of them with her beloved husband, Lonnie. Sue adored Lonnie. The two of them wanted to travel the world together. They would often take a road trip to Colorado to hunt, and it was on one of those trips that Sue killed her first deer. Even as they continued getting older, while raising kids again, they still managed to travel with the kids. She and Lonnie would take them to the Smokey Mountains every year for her birthday. She soon became a great grandmother which she loved even more, and they continued to make memories. She lost Lonnie in 2017, and while she enjoyed her time with her family, she missed Lonnie every day. Often Sue would say, “I’m grateful to be alive, but I’m ready when God calls for me. I won’t rush him, but I’ll be happy to be home with my husband.” After 5 years of memories and unfortunate illness, God called Sue home. She is no longer suffering, nor is she in pain. She is not alone, nor is she sad. She is at home with her husband.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO